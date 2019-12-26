Harmonic Fill: Recycled Orchestra of Paraguay | Paraguay

%MINIFYHTMLf7f342b968c8df7adcdd520d86f1a74f9% %MINIFYHTMLf7f342b968c8df7adcdd520d86f1a74f10%

"Having nothing is not an excuse for doing nothing," says Favio Chavez.

On the edges of the Cateura landfill, near the capital of Paraguay, he teaches a group of children to play violins, cello, saxophones, flutes and drums, all made of garbage.

Most people make a living by collecting and selling plastic bottles or anything they can recycle from the trash.

When the environmental consultant came to Cateura for a recycling project, he realized that the future of most children would be to work with the garbage, just like their parents.

"Here in Paraguay, social conditions often limit the ability to dream. If you are born in the wrong place, you have no right to dream," says Chávez. "When I was young, music was the first thing that gave me a sense of purpose."

The news that I was offering free music lessons to the children of the hookers, or garbage collectors, spread quickly and many children appeared, more children than he had instruments.

For most of the 40,000 residents of Cateura, a musical instrument is an unattainable treasure.

"In fact, a violin is worth more than a house," says Chavez.

When he met Nicolás "Cola,quot; Gómez, a garbage collector who had some experience in carpentry, they began to wonder if they could build instruments from the waste they found in the landfill.

Since then, Cola has turned oil cans into cellos and violins, water pipes into saxophones and X-rays into patches.

"When I played the first violin, it was a moment of enlightenment," Chávez recalls. "Because we realized that it could function as a true musical instrument."

The recycling project that originally brought Chavez to Cateura failed. "But my failure, as if by magic, made me persist with the idea of ​​the orchestra," he says. "Music can change lives."

When his story goes viral, the orchestra catapults to the world spotlight, suddenly facing A strange new world of arenas and concerts with sold out tickets.

Harmonic Fill Follow the Recycled Orchestra from its music classes in Cateura to Denver, Colorado, making a show with the heavy metal group Megadeth.

However, when a natural disaster strikes his country, Chavez must find a way to keep the orchestra intact and provide a source of hope for his city.

Favio Chavez believes in the transformative power of music (Landfill Harmonic)

VIEW OF FILMMAKERS

By Brad Allgood

For a documentary filmmaker, it is not often that a story appears that captivates, inspires, entertains and educates at the same time, and the history of the Recycled Orchestra of Cateura does all that. Never has a film project affected me as much as Landfill Harmonic, and the experience has restructured my views on Latin American society, as well as the possibilities that exist for all communities, no matter how impoverished they are.

The film is a modern fairy tale that teaches important lessons in ingenuity, hard work, perseverance and the importance of dreaming.

Built in the shadow of a massive landfill, the community of Cateura survives from the sale of recyclables collected from garbage. There are no formal services, and educational opportunities are extremely limited.

Without the tools necessary to improve their quality of life, most children in Cateura are caught in the vicious circle of poverty, often called the "poverty trap," where social and economic idiosyncrasies perpetuate themselves. With a vision of the fatalistic world.

Most children stop dreaming of a better future for themselves and their families. But something special happened in Cateura that is a rarity in our modern world.

The visionary music teacher Favio Chávez, the humble garbage collector turned into luthier Nicolás "Cola,quot; Gómez, and a group of dedicated children joined forces to create a project aimed at changing the cultural trends of the community, and in that spirit, the Recycled Orchestra of Cateura was born.

What began as a simple idea to provide musical education to children in Cateura is now the cultural center of the community and a source of inspiration for many around the world.

Harmonic filling is A modern fairy tale that teaches important lessons in ingenuity, hard work, perseverance and the importance of dreaming. (Harmonic filling)

The Recycled Orchestra is a concrete example of how a simple idea can transform lives and provide an opportunity to transcend the situation in life.

As documentary subjects, Favio and the members of the orchestra were dignified and honest, and openly trusted their dreams and fears. Even when their community was in the midst of a tragedy, they allowed us to enter their homes and entrusted us with their emotions during their most vulnerable moments.

The experience of meeting the children and families of Cateura while doing this film taught me to appreciate more the opportunities that I have had in the course of my life, and will always be a source of inspiration and encouragement for me.

I can only hope that the audience that sees this movie is moved in some way and carries that same spark of inspiration. As Favio says in the final scene of the movie, "Having nothing is not an excuse for doing nothing."

May we all take that lesson seriously and use the resources at our disposal to make the world a better place for future generations.

Challenges, Megadeth and the language of music.

By Graham Townsley

This film was a collaborative process from beginning to end and a pleasure at all times. She continued for most of six years, always guided by executive producer Alejandra Amarilla and producer and co-director Juliana Penaranda-Loftus.

I got on board after the first outbreaks had already happened. I think that all of us who worked on it were so inspired by the orchestra and shared a simple and common goal: in the most direct and direct way possible to tell the story of this incredible project, of the children who were part of the orchestra. Orchestra, from the slum of Asunción from which it emerged and from the man who was the inspiration behind everything, Favio Chavez.

This was, of course, much easier said than done. The issues here are great and handling them is not easy: what great beauty can arise from the bleakest poverty, how music can transform lives and how, as Favio says so eloquently at the end of the film, culture is a basic human need.

The Recycled Orchestra and Megadeth (Landfill Harmonic)

The challenge was to tell the story without romanticizing poverty and without preaching, somehow give the children and Favio their own voice and let their deep humanity speak.

There was also the dilemma of which episodes to focus on. Once the brief promotion about the orchestra went viral on the Internet, both we, as filmmakers, and the orchestra bathed with possibilities.

One of my favorite sequences, which I am so glad I chose, was the Megadeth story; so improbable, so incongruous in a way but so beautiful and that in a simple and direct way it shows so beautifully perhaps the central theme of the film: how universal is the language of music.

Source: Al Jazeera