Greg Vaughan stages the Christmas proposal for Angie Harmon

The actress of & # 39; Law and Order & # 39; She shares the happy news with her Instagram followers, sharing several photos of her boyfriend's proposal on the photo exchange platform.
Actors Angie Harmon Y Greg Vaughan celebrated Christmas with engagement news.
First "Law"Star, 47, is planning his second wedding with the 46-year-old woman"Days of our lives"regular, and the couple shared the great news on Christmas morning (December 25).
"Marry, marry Christmas! #Moderndaybradybunch # blessed # # grateful #family # navidad2019 We wish you the most wonderful vacation of our family to yours!" Angie captioned an Instagram post with photos of the Christmas proposal.
Angie was married to a soccer player Jason Sehorn, the father of his three children, while Greg also has three children from his marriage to the Dutch actress Touriya Haoud.
