Granit Xhaka: Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta wanted Man City to sign the midfielder | Soccer news

Arteta in Xhaka: "He was one of the players on my list. This is how much I liked it. I was happy when Arsenal signed it because I thought I was going to be an excellent player."





Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta admits that he is a fan of Granit Xhaka so much that the midfielder was on a list of recommended signings he delivered to Manchester City.

Arteta, who was designated as the successor to Unai Emery last Friday, ended his career as a player with the Gunners in 2016.

Then, Xhaka joined during the summer, but Arteta, who had taken on a coach role under the leadership of Pep Guardiola in City, was clearly impressed by the Swiss international, whose Arsenal career appeared after cursing his own followers. during a match against Crystal Palace.

"As a player, when I was going from Arsenal to the City to start training and we were looking in that position, he was one of the players on my list," he said.

"That's how I liked it. I was happy when Arsenal signed it because I thought I was going to be an excellent player."

"He has done some really good things and now he has been caught in a very difficult situation that, I think, was growing and growing and growing and one day it exploded."

"But I was also surprised at how this relationship is beginning to reappear a bit and I think fans have been very, very positive about him, and also about him."

"Obviously, it is difficult to completely change the scene from where it was magnificent. But I think we are in the right direction with him."

Arteta's first game in charge of Arsenal will arrive in Bournemouth on boxing day and he is likely to name Xhaka in his initial lineup after speaking with the 27-year-old in recent days.

Xhaka reacted to the crowd after being replaced during the Arsenal game against Crystal Palace

When asked if he had talked to Xhaka about the recent incident, Arteta replied: "Yes, and I told him how much I like him and what I expect from him. How important it is for the team."

"I'm here to help him, I want to tell him that we are right behind him. Not just me but the whole club."

"If we can also attract people the right way, fans with him, I think it will be useful for the team, which is what matters."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took over the Xhaka captaincy

Xhaka was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy after his behavior towards the club fan base and was replaced in the role by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arteta suggested that he could still choose to hand the bracelet to another member of his squad, but he has no plans to do so during holiday hours.

"I don't want to change everything drastically in two days," he said.

"I want to express my feelings slowly, I want to see what happens and, at the right time, I will make the decisions for the benefit of the team and the club."

"At this moment I don't think it's the right time, with the amount of games coming and the amount of things to do to change many things."