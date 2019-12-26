Gigi and Bella Hadid's cozy family Christmas seems like a dream

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

The Hadids certainly got into the Christmas spirit this year.

With the vacations in full swing on Wednesday, the Hadids were all together with a festive spirit fully in force. It seems Yolanda Hadid and his famous children Gigi Hadid, Anwar Hadid Y Bella Hadid they met their loved ones on their farm, where they spent time, dined and decorated gingerbread houses according to family tradition.

Of course, there were gifts and many smiles on the special holidays, as the stars spent quality time together, possibly the best gift of all for these jet set superstars.

And, although it’s not clear if they got caught at Mom’s house or elsewhere, Anwar was able to spend the holidays with his musical girlfriend, Dua Lipa, while sharing some images of the two together in his Instagram Story Wednesday. "My Christmas was a delight," he captioned a clip of them kissing on the cheek.

Fortunately for social networks, the family brought fans while celebrating the special day together.

To take a look at the festive and cozy interior of the Hadid family, keep moving!

ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.

Recent Articles

Kevin Spacey Accuser, Norwegian author Ari Behn, commits suicide on Christmas Day

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Ari Behn, a Danish author and former member of the Norwegian royal family, committed suicide on Wednesday at the age of 47. Behn was...
Read more

We must talk about Jake Gyllenhaal in John Mulaney's new special

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
John mulaney, king of jukebox jokes of king diner and perfect anxious comedy, has given us something really special at these parties. On Christmas...
Read more

Drake feels excluded from the black community, defends himself against accusations of cultural appropriation

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
RapRadarThe rapper of & # 39; Hotline Bling & # 39; He admits that he felt judged for being light-skinned and Canadian while...
Read more

Olivier Giroud: Rangers boss Steven Gerrard denies interest in Chelsea striker | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

I'm dying in Kris Jenner with no idea how to use Instagram Live

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
I'm dying in Kris Jenner with no idea how to use Instagram...
Read more
©