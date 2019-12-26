Gigi and Bella Hadid's cozy family Christmas seems like a dream

The Hadids certainly got into the Christmas spirit this year.

With the vacations in full swing on Wednesday, the Hadids were all together with a festive spirit fully in force. It seems Yolanda Hadid and his famous children Gigi Hadid, Anwar Hadid Y Bella Hadid they met their loved ones on their farm, where they spent time, dined and decorated gingerbread houses according to family tradition.

Of course, there were gifts and many smiles on the special holidays, as the stars spent quality time together, possibly the best gift of all for these jet set superstars.

And, although it’s not clear if they got caught at Mom’s house or elsewhere, Anwar was able to spend the holidays with his musical girlfriend, Dua Lipa, while sharing some images of the two together in his Instagram Story Wednesday. "My Christmas was a delight," he captioned a clip of them kissing on the cheek.