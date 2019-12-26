Gervonta Davis offers to help pay for Harrison's funeral

# Roommates, like many are still processing the heartbreaking news about the meaningless murder of Destiny Harrison, 21, her case has gone viral and has drawn national attention. Gervonta Davis is a person who was so moved by his story that he wants to help big.

While the Baltimore authorities are still investigating the murder of Destiny Harrison, who was shot dead in the head while inside his Madam D Beauty Bar, his family and friends continue to suffer such a sudden and tragic loss.

In a recent interview, it was revealed that Destiny's family has established an official GoFundMe page to help their little daughter and help pay for her funeral expenses. Gervonta Davis, a native of Baltimore, heard about the case and publicly stated that he would like to pay for Destiny's funeral.

Gervonta posted the following message on his Twitter page:

"Smh! I just found out about this sadness … Prayers and love for your family. If I can do something like paying for the funeral or something like that … Get in touch!

As we reported earlier, Destiny Harrison was shot deadly on December 21.S t inside her beauty salon located in the McElderry Park neighborhood of southeast Baltimore. Authorities say they responded to a call at the site just after 6 p.m.

Once they arrived, Baltimore police officers reportedly found Harrison with gunshot wounds to the head inside the Madam D Beauty Bar. She was then rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at the scene.

