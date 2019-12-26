French Montana thinks he was sick and hospitalized due to witchcraft

Wenn

The rapper of & # 39; Jungle Rules & # 39; He says he had an encounter with black magic when he took his mother to his native country, Morocco, to visit his relatives after his birthday.

French montana He was convinced that he was a victim of witchcraft while talking about his health problem in an interview with DJ Akademiks after his hospital discharge. The 35-year-old rapper believed he was the target of people who used black magic during his visit to Africa after his birthday on November 9.

He took his mother to Morocco to visit his relatives whom he had not seen in more than 20 years. He stayed by his side during his visit because he distrusted the people there. "When you don't see anyone for 25 years, you basically don't know the person, so I wanted to make sure I left it in the right hands," he explained.

"All the people you see in Africa are money, that's why nobody notices [sic]. And I know that is the root of all evil," he added. "I think I ate something bad. I think someone was trying to … you know … They don't have guns there, they fight with spirits and they don't feel that way."

"I remembered eating something bad and began to hallucinate," Montana recalled. The interviewer looked puzzled and asked if it was food poisoning. "Yes, but in his own way. They call him s & # 39; hur there," replied the hip hop artist, referring to the practice of Moroccan voodoo.

While he believed that black magic played an important role in making him sick, he also said he suffered from exhaustion from trying too hard. He denied that it had anything to do with drugs and, instead, claimed that it was a combination of his international travel, birthday celebrations and ambition to finish his new album and release it before the end of the year.

French Montana was rushed to the hospital on November 21 with a high heart rate and stomach aches. When he received medical treatments, doctors told him he could have died. He remained in the ICU for a week and then spent another week in the hospital before being discharged. He was ordered to rest a month in bed while he continues his recovery at home.