Fourteen soldiers killed in ambush in Niger | News

Fourteen members of the security forces in Niger were killed after "heavily armed terrorists,quot; ambushed their convoy, the government said.

Another guard of Wednesday's attack is still missing in the town of Sanam, in the southwest, the interior ministry said Thursday in a statement.

Security forces had been escorting a team to a voter registration office at the time of the ambush. It is not known how many of the attackers were killed, but the statement referred to "many losses."

He added that the team was "secured and returned to Sanam safe and sound,quot; after the attack.

Nigerian troops have been fighting Boko Haram on the southeast border with Nigeria and armed groups allied with the Islamic State from Iraq and the Levant (also known as ISIS or ISIL) in the west near Mali.

Dozens of people have been killed by armed groups in a series of attacks in West africa in December.

On December 10, 71 soldiers were killed in the Tillaberi region of Niger when hundreds of armed combatants attacked a military camp with bombardments and mortars.

Burkina Faso has also been severely affected, with more than 100 people killed in hostilities in the north this week, according to authorities. A new attack early Wednesday left an army patrol of at least 11 soldiers killed near Hallale in the north, local radio station Omega said.

The day before, about 35 civilians and seven soldiers died after an attack and exchanges of gunfire in the north of the country, while the army said it had "neutralized,quot; 80 attackers.

Several armed groups are active in the Sahel states, an area that extends south of the Sahara from the Atlantic to the Red Sea, some of which have sworn allegiance to ISIL or al-Qaeda.

Niger is part of a five-nation force known as the G5, created in 2014 with Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania and Chad to fight against armed groups.