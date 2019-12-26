Former Celtic Captain Duncan Mackay, 82, dies | Soccer news







Celtic has announced the death of former captain Duncan MacKay at the age of 82.

The right back made 236 appearances for the Hoops between 1955-64, debuting in a League Cup match against Clyde in Shawfield in August 1958.

Jimmy McGrory made him captain in 1961 before passing the bracelet to Billy McNeill two seasons later.

The former Scottish international MacKay later moved to the Third Lanark in 1964 and subsequently had spells with Australian clubs Melbourne Croatia and Perth Azzurri.

Celtic announced the news in a statement on its official website that said: "Everyone at Celtic Football Club laments the death of former player Duncan MacKay, who died at the age of 82.

"Dunky, who played for the Hoops between 1955-64, made 236 appearances and scored seven goals, is considered a great Celtic.

"His first team debut came in August 1958, in a League Cup draw against Clyde in Shawfield, which Celtic won 4-1, and soon established himself as the team's best right back."

"Dunky MacKay, a highly qualified defender who was one of the first exponents of the attacking role and then perfected by characters like Tommy Gemmell and Jim Craig, was a firm fan favorite and Jimmy McGrory identified his leadership qualities. He captain in 1961, succeeding Bertie Peacock as patron.

"Then he would pass the captain's armband to Billy McNeill for the beginning of the 1963/64 season.

"In November 1964, he moved to Third Lanark, before leaving for Australia, where he would finally settle after a brief return to Scotland.

"He also won 14 games with Scotland during his career as a player. The thoughts and prayers of everyone in Celtic are with Duncan's family and friends at this very sad time."

"Celtic players will wear black bracelets in today's match against St. Mirren as a sign of respect."