"Flying cars and fist fights is no action for me,quot; – Hrithik Roshan



Hrithik Roshan has had a great year at the box office with Super 30 and War. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 was a biographical drama based on the mathematician Anand Kumar, while Siddharth Anand’s War was a hardcore action movie. Hrithik over the years has featured some amazing action movies like the Krrish series, Dhoom 2, Bang Bang and now War. The actor during a recent interview was asked what he looks for in the script before signing an action movie. Hrithik in his answer briefly explained that the script should be written intelligently. He said: “I seek intelligence; The general approach is important. The story can not only be about bravado but also about a defective character. There has to be a contrast because, in general, action movies are about the hero facing the villain and that is not enough. I don't mind making a set or a movie of two heroes, but it must be written intelligently. Flying cars and fist fighting is not an action for me. It should emanate from the attitude of the protagonist. "

The War actor further revealed his plans to become a producer. He said: “Yes, my production company is actively looking for good content and my team and I have been reading many scripts. He may not act in these films or perhaps play a small part, but the idea is to produce films based on content, stories of triumph of life or something that can leave an impact on the audience. "