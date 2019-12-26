Find out what compensation gives Cardi B a Christmas gift

Instagram

In related news, the famous couple offers their online followers a tour of their new luxurious mansion, which costs them $ 5.75 million, through a series of videos that they post on their Instagram accounts.

Make up for is returning his favor to Cardi B. the Migos The rapper has prepared something special for his wife for the Christmas gift, and the latter was excited to receive the luxurious gift, a Chanel bag.

The "Bodak Yellow" star shared a photo of what her husband got on her Instagram account on Wednesday, December 25. However, due to the provocative attitude of the couple in the photo, people barely noticed the new bag, which he placed on the hood of his Maybach car.

In this snap appeared Offset and Cardi, who wore a black and red outfit and a Chanel benie, getting frisky when Offset put his hands around the waist of the Bronx woman. The latter, meanwhile, had her butt just in front of her husband's crotch while resting her arms on the hood.

"Maybach ….. a very Christmas from Chanel," wrote the "Invasion of Privacy" star in the caption.

Cardi and Offset gave their online followers a tour of their new and luxurious Atlanta mansion through a series of Instagram videos. "Closing time," Cardi wrote on Christmas Eve next to the first video, showing her and Offset out of their new crib.

"@Offsetyrn and I have been looking for houses for the last 2 years with our real estate agent @b_luxurious. It has been a roller coaster! Houses that @Offsetyrn liked there was always a room where I didn't like that we couldn't agree and a "The houses that I liked @Offsetyrn said NO because the areas they were in are not good," he explained. "We even thought about building a house but with a family that is a bit complicated. With the help of @b_luxurious and God, WE GET OUR HOUSE! "

When they reached the kitchen, which has two islands and a large pantry, Cardi said to the camera: "I will not cry, I will not cry." The couple also offered a look at their master bedroom, bathroom, new library and office space in their $ 5.75 million mansion. His new house was also Cardi's "beauty room", as well as a garage that was called the "playground" of Offset.