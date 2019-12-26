Fetty Wap's wife breaks the silence about her deceptive speculation

Instagram

Leandra González responds to speculation when one of her Instagram followers asks about the matter under a video of her spending Christmas with her family.

Leandra González apparently won't give Fetty Wap Another opportunity after new photos of him appeared online with an unidentified woman. By breaking the silence on the subject on Wednesday, December 25, the businesswoman hinted at the divorce.

Leandra has just posted on her private Instagram account a video of her spending Christmas with her family when one of her followers asked about the photos. "And fetish traps?" so the user commented below the post, to which she replied: "Say it louder so that my lawyer can listen to you." It was quite clear that he intends to end his brief marriage with the rapper.

Fetty, on the other hand, still remains silent in the photos.

Deceptive speculation arose after a couple of photos that appeared online showed Fetty talking to a mysterious woman who took a child with her. While the boy's face could not be seen, some suspected he could be the son of Khari Barbie Maxwell, Fetty and Masika Kalysha. A video of them also appeared online, showing the two enjoying their meal in a restaurant and Leandra was not in sight.

According to reports, his departure took place at 1 a.m. and that Fetty was dating the stranger before marrying his current wife. The source also claimed that the businessman was his secondary girl.

Fetty and Leandra have had a difficult marriage since they were married earlier this year. In an Instagram post, Leandra revealed that she actually filed for divorce for the first time just over a week after her marriage. He later said he already knew that the rapper was flaunting another woman in public, but he didn't bother him in the first place.

She said at the time: "ORIGINALLY I HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH THE YOUNG LADY THAT THIS MAN IS DISAPPEARED. YALL DOES NOT HAVE TO SEND ME ALL THESE PHOTOS AND MATTER. IM GOOD … TRUST ME."