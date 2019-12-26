Faugeen Samcro floors in Limerick shock | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML817b0c659396baf81214b0659421822a9% %MINIFYHTML817b0c659396baf81214b0659421822a10%





Faugheen: too good for Samcro

%MINIFYHTML817b0c659396baf81214b0659421822a11% %MINIFYHTML817b0c659396baf81214b0659421822a12%

Faugheen stepped back the years to add a Grade One win over fences to his list of top achievements by winning the Matchbook Betting Exchange Novices Chase in Limerick.

Nine times victorious at the top level over the smallest obstacles, the Champion Hurdle 2015 hero proved that he was still a formidable force, a few days after his 12th birthday, to reduce the colors of another star name in Samcro.

Faugheen had fun in front at the hands of Patrick Mullins, but his market rival was never far away. Tintangle tried to control the two greats, but he fell five hurdles from the end, leaving the main market to fight.

They were little between the couple until the penultimate fence, where Samcro was pressed but could not respond.

Faugheen, trained by Willie Mullins, jumped the last two obstacles in great style and walked away to win by 10 longs. Castlebrook Lad had 22 longs back in third place.