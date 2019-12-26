Fantasy Football Start & # 39; Em Sit & # 39; Em: alignment tips for week 17, clashes, DFS selections

There is a reason why most of the season's fantasy football leagues do not play in Week 17. There will be a handful of teams resting key players for the final, especially the Ravens.

AFC's top favorite won't make the winning QB of the 2019 fantasy league, Lamar Jackson, available to run or actually pass. Baltimore will also not risk runner Mark Ingram with his calf strain before the playoffs. Minnesota and Buffalo are two other playoff teams locked up.

The Decider is still breaking down the schedule to provide another week of start / alignment decisions and DFS selections for the 2019 NFL season. The NFL writer for Sporting News, Vinnie Iyer, breaks down the clashes and helps you choose the players you should deploy or avoid in week 17.

Fantasy Football Week 17 Start & # 39; Em: Quarterbacks

Regular starts

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (vs. LAC), Deshaun Watson, Texans (vs. TEN), Russell Wilson, Seahawks (vs. SF), Drew Brees, Saints (in CAR), Dak Prescott, Cowboys (vs. WAS), Aaron Rodgers, Packers (in DET), Jameis Winston, Buccaneers (vs. ATL)

Stronger beginnings

Ryan Tannehill, Titans (in HOU). He continued his QB1 race against the Saints and with everything at stake here, he can organize another nice game against this defense.

Matt Ryan, Falcons (in TB). He put great yards on a big win, but didn't have the touchdowns. You receive them this week.

Carson Wentz, Eagles (in NYG). He recovered from a few difficult months to achieve solid numbers by necessity and creativity in recent times, and this confrontation is still as good as it was in Week 14.

Tom Brady, Patriots (vs. MIA). You can probably hit 250 and 2 playing the running game with the offense by starting to find some answers at the right time.

Daniel Jones, Gigantes (vs. PHI). He was throwing quarter and a half dollars against the Redskins. It is your turn in this high school and you can do better than Eli.

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers (vs. SEA). The numbers have decreased lately due to turnovers and lack of TD. That changes against an exhausted D.

Jared Goff, Rams (vs. ARI). He destroyed the Cardinals in Arizona, and he will take from them his non-playoff emotions.

DFS bargains

Drew Lock, Broncos (vs. OAK, $ 5,800 in DraftKings, $ 7,100 in FanDuel). The Raiders have no answers for their main weapons down the field. The rookie will be aggressive to return a good value.

Case Keenum, Redskins (in DAL, $ 4,500 in DraftKings, $ 6,800 in FanDuel). Here is your fill at a good price for Dwayne Haskins. The Cowboys & # 39; D has been giving and the game script demands at least the production of solid garbage.

Deep streamers

Andy Dalton, Bengals (vs. CLE), Baker Mayfield, Browns (at the CIN

Fantasy Football Week 17 Sit & # 39; Em: Quarterbacks

Weaker beginnings

Josh Allen, Bills (vs. NYJ). Buffalo has not committed to the players at rest, but suppose you would take every precaution with your QB.

Kyler Murray, Cardinals (in LAR). It seems that they could go with him to finish his rookie season with a hamstring, but that should reduce his career if he leaves, and the confrontation can be complicated for a suddenly career-oriented offensive.

Kirk Cousins, Vikings (vs. CHI). Their numbers have gone downhill in a hurry with the other offensive problems, and there is no reason for Minnesota to play it here.

Philip Rivers, Chargers (in KC). He will be motivated to show that he can still bring it in 2020, but the hot bosses' defense will have other ideas.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins (in NE). Do not force Fitzmagic in this bad confrontation.

Gardner Minshew, Jaguars (vs. IND). Minshew Mania has been quickly dragged to the point that you can't use it in a good showdown.

Mitchell Trubisky, Bears (in MIN). You can put numbers in the Viking high school, but your front will want to have a rebound adjustment at home before the playoffs.

Deep traps

Sam Darnold, Jets (in BUF), Jacoby Brissett, Colts (in JAX)

Fantasy Football Week 17 Start & # 39; Em: Running backs

Regular starts

Christian McCaffrey, Panthers (vs. NO), Dalvin Cook, Vikings (if he plays, or Alexander Mattison, or Mike Boone, vs. GB), Saquon Barkley, Giants (vs. PHI), Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (vs. WAS) , Aaron Jones, Packers (in DET), Derrick Henry, Titans (if playing, in HOU), Leonard Fournette, Jaguars (vs. IND), Alvin Kamara, Saints (in CAR), Nick Chubb, Browns (in CIN), Le & # 39; Veon Bell, Jets (in BUF), Todd Gurley, Rams (against ARI), Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler, Chargers (in KC), Joe Mixon, Bengals (against CLE), Josh Jacobs (if he works from theater, or DeAndre Washington, in DEN), Miles Sanders, Eagles (in NYG), Kenyan Drake, Cardinals (in LAR), Marlon Mack, Colts (in JAX)

Stronger beginnings

Sony Michel and James White, Patriots (vs. MIA). The Patriots have reinvented their offensive again by having much of it flow behind their backs with some broad limitations for the receiver. The confrontation is also excellent for Michel and White, and there is also more hope for a strong production of his No. 3 swing (see below).

Phillip Lindsay, Broncos (vs. OAK). Lindsay faced the defensive sieve of the Lions, and the Raiders continue to give more against the race. Royce Freeman can also be effective with the possibility of another score.

Raheem Mostert, 49ers (vs. SEA). He has been doing the job consistently with the role of mini-leader, and will rely on him in his most important game after what Drake did in defense of the Seahawks.

Damien Williams, Chiefs (vs. LAC). It looks like your standout field option again, and the Chargers have just been caught by the Raiders.

Adrian Peterson, redskins (in DAL). This could be his swan song, and the Texas native will be motivated to run hard to get at least another score.

Carlos Hyde, Texans (vs. TEN). They went through them well the first time, and they will want to remain a little more punished after doing nothing in Tampa.

Kareem Hunt, Browns (in CIN). The backs of both Browns will surely end well after the Ravens wall.

Latavius ​​Murray, Santos (in CAR). The Panthers career defense stinks and he will have fun with Kamara.

DFS bargains

Kerryon Johnson, Lions (vs. GB, $ 4,500 in DraftKings, $ 4,500 in FanDuel). Johnson returned from his knee injury and got a decent volume in Denver. You should get more key touches here to get some viable cash points.

Rex Burkhead, Patriots (vs. MIA, $ 4,500 in DraftKings, $ 6,200 in FanDuel). Rex has had a great effect on the Patriots in recent times due to its hybrid backup / breadth nature. He should keep himself busy with Michel and White, and his recent TD love cannot be ignored.

Fantasy Football Week 17 Sit & # 39; Em: runners

Weaker beginnings

All hawks (in TB). Devonta Freeman had a great game against the Jaguars, but he still gave Brian Hill key touches, and Qadree Ollison is still present. That is not attractive against the defense of the Bucs race.

All crows (vs. PIT). Gus Edwards and Justice Hill take over Ingram for a week, but the Steelers are extremely stingy against the race for trusting an unknown division in the field.

All Steelers (in BAL). Here we go again with Benny Snell Jr., Kerryth White and Jaylen Samuels. No, thanks even with the Ravens sitting Brandon Williams.

All invoices (vs. NYJ). There is no reason to play too much with Devin Singletary or Frank Gore with the seed locked up, and the Jets defense is strong.

All bears (to MIN). David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen enter into a really difficult confrontation.

All Seahawks (in SF). Travis Homer, Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin enter into a tough confrontation.

All Buccaneers (vs. ATL). The Falcons have been better in the last stage, so Ronald Jones and Peyton Barber don't sound good.

All dolphins (in NE). Myles Gaskin is beaten, Patrick Laird is fading and the Patriots' career defense is very good.

Fantasy Football Week 17 Start & # 39; Em: open receivers

Regular starts

DeAndre Hopkins, Texans (vs. TEN), Michael Thomas, Saints (in CAR), Tyreek Hill, Chiefs (vs. LAC), Davante Adams, Packers (in DET), Julio Jones, Falcons (in TB), Keenan Allen, Chargers (in KC), Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (vs. SF), Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, Cowboys (vs. WAS), Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, Browns (in CIN), Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, Rams (vs. ARI), Allen Robinson, Bears in MIN), DJ Moore, Panthers (if playing, vs. NO), Julian Edelman, Patriots (vs. MIA), Courtland Sutton, Broncos (vs. OAK), DeVante Parker, Dolphins (in NE), DJ Chark, Jaguars (vs. IND), A.J. Brown, Titans (at HOU), Breshad Perriman, Buccaneers (vs. ATL), Kenny Golladay, Lions (vs. GB)

Stronger beginnings

Terry McLaurin, Redskins (in DAL). He returned with Keenum and the volume should be high in the second half against the Cowboys.

Tyler Boyd, Bengals (vs. CLE). He exploded in a crushing place in the Dolphins and will remain so here.

Emmanuel Sanders and Deebo Samuel, 49ers (vs. SEA). Seahawks High School is plagued with injuries, and the speed and speed of this duo can provide significant problems.

Darius Slayton and Golden Tate, Gigantes (vs. PHI). Slayton should recover in a confrontation he had in week 14, and Tate continues to have a high floor with Jones' deal.

T.Y. Hilton, Colts (vs. JAX). Hilton will be motivated to end a difficult season at the top against a team that likes to burn.

Jamison Crowder, Jets (in BUF). He burned them in week 1 and with the strong Bills high school perhaps sitting, Robby Anderson also has more viability in case Tre’Davious White feels.

Justin Watson, Buccaneers (vs. ATL). It is elementary that he will get involved with Perriman again.

Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals (vs. LAR). He was decent in the first game against them, scored last week and should be his most reliable goal in what could be his last NFL game.

DFS Bargains

Greg Ward, Eagles (in NYG, $ 4,700 in DraftKings, $ 5,600 in FanDuel). Ward is still his best player, and the price is still good for a big showdown.

Kenny Stills, Texans (vs. TEN, $ 4,600 in DraftKings, $ 5,800 in FanDuel). The stills will need to do more damage in a good place with Will Fuller unlikely to play.

Chris Conley, Jaguars (vs. IND, $ 4,500 in DraftKings, $ 5,800 in FanDuel). Conley has scored three touchdowns in two weeks and can finish strong against a weakened secondary with Chark a little slower.

Deep sleepers

Allen Lazard, Packers (in DET), Russell Gage, Falcons (in TB), Tre’Quan Smith, Saints (in CAR)

Fantasy Football Week 17 Sit & # 39; Em: open receivers

Weaker beginnings

DK Metcalf, Seahawks (in SF). They forgot about him with Patrick Peterson and he is obliged to receive Richard Sherman's treatment outside.

JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington, Steelers (in BAL). Duck Hodges is bad in the front, so you can't trust them in the back.

Mike Williams, Chargers (in KC). The high school of the Chiefs is real, and does not allow many big plays.

Christian Kirk, Cardinals (in LAR). The ankle is not right and he could see Jalen Ramsey.

Tyrell Williams, Raiders (in DEN). He did well in week 1, but Chris Harris Jr. can delay him at home.

N’Keal Harry, Patriots (vs. MIA). He has more expectation, but you can't rely on volume in a heavy game.

Brandin Cooks, Rams (against ARI). The chefs will probably draw a renewed Peterson, so don't expect another trip to the final zone.

Curtis Samuel, Panthers (vs. NO). Too much for Will Grier being a gunman who can really take the ball to the field.

Fantasy Football Week 17 Start & # 39; Em: Tight ends

Regular starts

George Kittle, 49ers (vs. SEA), Travis Kelce, Chiefs (vs. LAC), Darren Waller, Raiders (in DEN), Zach Ertz, Eagles (if playing, in NYG), Hunter Henry, Chargers (in KC), Austin Hooper, Falcons (vs. TB), Jared Cook, Saints (in CAR)

Stronger beginnings

Dallas Goedert, Eagles (vs. NYG). Goedert ripped the Cowboys and it may be necessary even more than usual if Ertz cannot play through his battered ribs.

Jonnu Smith, Titans (in HOU). With Corey Davis, shocked, they will rely more on Brown in a good showdown.

Jacob Hollister, Seahawks (in SF). The 49ers are still weak against the tight end due to their zone coverage and maybe another week without Jaquiski Tartt.

O.J. Howard, Buccaneers (vs. ATL). Look for more key goals for him in a very nice place

Noah Fant, Broncos (vs. OAK). The Raiders have struggled to cover the tight end throughout the season.

Jason Witten, Cowboys (vs. WAS). There is a good chance that you get a short score on what could be your last game.

DFS bargain

Irv Smith Jr., Vikings (vs. CHI, $ 2,800 in DraftKings, $ 5,200 in FanDuel). Minnesota should rest on key receivers and veteran Kyle Rudolph so Smith can take advantage of a tight-end defense at home at the end of the regular rookie season.

Fantasy Football Week 17 Sit & # 39; Em: tight ends

Weaker beginnings

Greg Olsen, Panthers (vs. NO). No, no, not with Grier.

Mike Gesicki, Dolphins (in NE). The Patriots will put Stephon Gilmore in Parker and then work to take a guy who scored twice last week.

Jack Doyle, Colts (in JAX). Lately he has been a forgotten man, even without Eric Ebron.

Kaden Smith, Giants (vs. PHI). He scored last week, but the Eagles have been pretty good covering wings closed all season.

Darren Fells, Texans (vs. TEN). He has put the TDs a while sporadically, but you can't trust him in this rematch.

Tyler Eifert, Bengals (vs. CLE). Don't count on him scoring randomly again for them.

Fantasy Football Week 17 Start & # 39; Em: Defenses

Stronger beginnings

Patriots (vs. MIA), Saints (in CAR), Steelers (vs. BAL), Chiefs (vs. LAC), Packers (in DET), Ravens (vs. PIT), 49ers (in SEA), Falcons (in TB ), Colts (in JAX), Rams (vs. ARI)

DFS bargain

Jets (in BUF, $ 2,700 in DraftKings, $ 3,200 in FanDuel).

Fantasy Football Week 17 Sit & # 39; Em: Defenses

Weaker beginnings

Vikings (vs. CHI), Bills (vs. NYJ), Browns (in CIN), Eagles (in NYG), Broncos (vs. OAK), Cowboys (vs. DAL), Seahawks (in SF), Chargers (in KC ), Texans (vs. TEN), Titans (in HOU)