Fantasy Fantasy All-Bust Team 2019

At the end of each fantasy football project, each owner sits there and silently (or not so quietly) expects none of his players to be the dreaded word b: Busts. However, inevitably, some of the best draft picks will get hurt or just disappoint. In the spirit of torturing ourselves and our fantasy owners with predictions that went wrong, we present our 2019 All-Bust fantasy football team.

There were some key factors that had to be considered when putting together this list. How would we explain the injuries? That is the most important thing that could influence the names of this list in one way or another, but in general, we have placed players here whose performances justified it as much as any potential injury. Any player with an ADP much higher than the overall performance was eligible for the list, and to ensure that we fit in all special cases, we extended the list limits a bit (although in reality, we have only given him a FLEX place to the list in the form of an additional broker).

Next, you will also see us revisiting the players who made preseason selections to our boom or bust team. That list was not intended to highlight the guys who would be a total failure, but rather players who we thought might have difficulty living up to their exaggeration in the draft. As you will see, we hit some and fail in others.

Without further ado, we introduce you to the biggest fantasy football busts of the 2019 NFL season.

The biggest fantasy football busts of 2019

Note: All average draft positions (ADP) referred to below are through FantasyPros.

QB: Baker Mayfield, brown

You weren't going to find a bigger Mayfield defender this preseason. I predicted that it would be the NFL MVP. I got into all the fuss: the strong end of his rookie season, the incorporation of Odell Beckham Jr., a new offensive coordinator who imagines asking for more passes, etc.

However, it wasn't just me. Mayfield was the fourth QB out of the draft, on average, behind Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers. Some fantasy analysts warned them to stay away at that price, but in general, fantasy owners believed in Mayfield.

Then came the struggles. Mayfield was not identifying defenses and was not hitting receivers. He did not throw more touchdowns than interceptions in an individual game until Week 9. Beckham was not the help he should have been. The Browns rode Nick Chubb and the running game. The list continues.

After being selected fourth among the QB, Mayfield finished the 16-week fantasy season as the No. 20 quarterback quarterback.

Pre-season Boom-or-Bust QB: Cam Newton, panthers

Newton's struggles early in the season may have been related to injuries, but that was always part of the consideration with him. He was the tenth QB off the board on average, so playing two lower games before missing the rest of the season is not what the fantasy owners expected.

RB: David Johnson, Cardinals

Johnson was the seventh RB taken in draft and the ninth player in general to leave the board. So, the fact that he was playing but that he had become droppable at the beginning of the fantasy playoffs is not a good sign.

Things started well, with Johnson running for 82 yards while catching six passes, including a touchdown, in Week 1. It was a bumpy road in the coming weeks, but some of that could be attributed to a new offensive and a rookie player Of attack. Johnson thought of straightening the ship.

Then week 7 arrived. Johnson was questionable during the week, but once he was activated for the game, everyone thought he would get a fairly regular workload. Instead, he played the first two snapshots, loaded the ball once and never heard of it, since Chase Edmonds had a monster game. Johnson has not touched the ball more than six times in a game since then, as he wasted time and Kenyan Drake took over the field.

There really is no lesson to learn here. This was the unfortunate fate of an offensive that does not live up to its potential before a season full of injuries. Johnson will enter his 28-year season as a total wild card.

RB: Saquon Barkley, Giants

Barkley was the number 1 consensus choice in fantasy drafts. And really, why not? He averaged 5.0 yards per carry in an outstanding rookie season, while also catching 91 passes. His talent had already been realized in his first year in the fields of the NFL. It seems obvious that nothing will stand in the way of a repeated campaign.

Then, when Saquon ran more than 100 yards in each of the first two weeks of the season, everything went on as usual. The only problem? Barkley didn't beat 100 yards on the ground in a game between then and Week 14. It could have been a reason why you missed the fantasy playoffs. The only way he benefited from his huge 15 and 16 weeks is if he managed well enough elsewhere to reach the postseason.

To be fair, the sprained ankle Barkley treated in the middle of the season took something away from him. Since his return to week 14, he had averaged 3.2 yards per run, compared to 6.4 yards per carry before the injury. But he returned to 6.5 yards per carry in weeks 15 and 16, and if his team managed to make the fantasy championship game with Barkley on his list, he helped him overcome it.

Not that it was a totally useless season for Barkley, as it has been for Johnson. Barkley is still in the top 20 among the RB at fantasy points per game. But if you could do it again, knowing what we know now, he would not be the best general choice, and that is enough to make the obvious 1.1 a failure.

RB: Alvin Kamara, Santos

If you are in a PPR league, you may not have noticed the disappointing season of Kamara. It ranks 18th in fantasy points per game in standard scoring but 11th in PPR. But even that eleventh in PPR is lower than you expected based on ADP. Kamara was the third player off the board in drafts behind Barkley and Christian McCaffrey (and if he approached the season, perhaps behind Ezekiel Elliott). But surely some leagues saw Kamara get ahead of McCaffrey, and that's where it really hurts.

Kamara has dealt with the injury himself: he didn't play in weeks 7 or 8, and New Orleans hasn't given him the ball on the ground so often since he came back. But the true lost nature of the Kamara season is finding the final zone. After scoring 18 total touchdowns a year ago (14 on the ground, four by air), Kamara had two total scores this season until week 14 (one of each), and then added two more touchdowns in week 16.

Touchdowns can be unstable at times, of course. Looking ahead to next season, touchdown numbers this season probably don't matter a ton in creating a valuation for Kamara. But this season, when you have connected Kamara faithfully to your lineup every week, the lack of punctuation matters a lot. And that is why it is a failure.

Boom-or-Bust preseason RBs: Derrick Henry, Titans | Damien Williams, bosses

Henry was a lady. It turns out that his steamy final for 2018 foreshadowed things to come. Henry was one of the most consistent runners in the NFL this year after being one of the most inconsistent in his previous three seasons. Williams has been an interesting case throughout the year because in the games he was healthy and trusted Andy Reid, it was good. Those were few and far between, and injury problems have ruined the second half of their season.

Wr: Odell Beckham Jr., brown

If you put Baker Mayfield and Beckham in a room and ask them whose fault it was that they were fantasy busts of 2019, there could be many signs. From a distance, it looks a lot like a chicken or egg question. But regardless of the reasons, we know that OBJ has not lived up to its status as the No. 6 WR taken in drafts.

Over 14 weeks, Beckham has passed 100 yards twice and scored two touchdowns. A season ago, in 12 games played, Beckham exceeded 100 yards five times and caught six scores. The worst part for fantasy owners has been the totally useless weeks, such as the three games with yards received in the 20s along with five contests over 60 yards or less.

It is not as if he suddenly had no talent (although, according to reports, he has been dealing with a sports hernia throughout the season). The flashes have been there, like the 89-yard touchdown against the Jets in Week 2 or a series of acrobatic shots that still honor the outstanding reels. There simply hasn't been much else; none of the consistent, touching and building reception catches that made it such a safe fantasy option. In the standard leagues, Beckham finished week 16 out of the top 30 in fantasy points among the WRs, and he hasn't hurt himself either, which means he probably started every week just to be disappointed once again.

WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

Oh, it felt so, so easy. Smith-Schuster was a star a year ago with Antonio Brown in the city, so with Brown missing, he would surely enter an even bigger goal and take the league by storm. Surely, the fantasy owners who took him seventh among the WRs thought that was the case.

But things have a good start. Ben Roethlisberger's injury at the beginning of the season was just the beginning. JuJu has only passed 100 yards once. He has had less than 25 receiving yards in a game five times until week 16, including a one-shot and seven-yard performance that somehow resulted in a victory in Pittsburgh. He has been forced to catch passes from Mason Rudolph and Devlin & # 39; Duck & # 39; Hodges

At least after the concussion and knee injury he suffered on the same play in Week 11, the fantasy owners knew they could keep him out of his lineup instead of continuing to say to themselves: "You know, you must,quot; . The place in the fantasy banks that caused Smith-Schuster's injury was deserved for a long time, consolidating his bust condition of 2019.

WR: Antonio Brown, Patriots / Inactive

We all had an idea of ​​what we were getting into with this guy, but we didn't know it could work. is bad. If you are like me and you selected it in the second round the night before the season, there was the obvious potential that it exploded in your face, and it certainly did.

It really isn't worth digging much deeper here. At least upon obtaining his release from the Patriots, Brown could be released by fantasy owners and not worry about him again, unlike the two names on him here. He will certainly have a potential for bankruptcy if he joins a team before next season, but will remain one of the most talented scorers in the league, and a headache for fantasy owners, no doubt.

Pre-season Boom-or-Bust WRs: Adam Thielen, Vikings | Sammy Watkins, Chiefs | Courtland Sutton, Broncos

Thielen was fine when he was healthy, but he faced a hamstring injury that cost him a good part of the games, including two contests in which he came out in the first quarter. And Watkins, apart from a massive 1 week, has been downright bad. Sutton has been our greatest lady. It turns out that he was simply too talented to be retained by a Denver quarterback situation, and was helped by a mid-season exchange of Emmanuel Sanders.

TE: O.J. Howard, Buccaneers

Howard was selected fourth among the tight ends, and it made sense. His talent had already been realized at the NFL level. He was a rising star. The only thing that apparently none of us could explain was Bruce Arians' offense.

Sure, Arians never really involved the tight end, but this was a stallion like Howard: he surely wouldn't stop him, right? Week 2, when Howard was on the field for 55 plays, but didn't point to one, he answered that question. He only caught one touchdown until week 16, has only one game of five catches and has passed 50 yards only three times.

His future is still bright, but most of the owners who recruited him moved before the fantasy playoffs: the sure mark of a fantasy bust.

Pre-season Boom-or-Bust TE: Vance McDonald, Steelers

McDonald left the board as the eighth TE in the preseason. In fact, we list him as a sleeper before seeing him climb so high. Enter Week 17 as TE No. 35 based on fantasy points, with a maximum of 40 yards received in a single game. Yuck

D / ST: Chicago Bears

The Bears' defense returned to earth, and perhaps even more than we expected. They were still our number 1 fantasy defense, so we were wrong too. There is too much variation between the position, and too much success in having a defense transmission, to reach a defense in the tenth or eleventh round (and in FantasyPros data, the Bears were the 84th overall off the board)

Pre-season Boom-or-Bust D / ST: Jacksonville Jaguars

This was easy. The Jags were being recruited as the third D / ST off the board, as if their 2017 season magically returned after a year off. The true truth was that the Jaguars were not so good, and this season proved it. With luck, you moved quickly and transmitted.

Kicker: Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots

Calling a biker to any kicker is a bit silly, but Gostkowski is the most suitable (along with Adam Vinatieri, but he wasn't recruited in enough leagues to not be considered). Gostkowski was the fourth kicker taken in the draft, often a little before the final round (which is too early for the kickers).

The veteran lost four extra points and a field goal in the first four weeks of the season before being ruled out for a season due to an injury. I hope you picked up someone solid. It's just a lesson you should never reach with a kicker, even the most predictable and talented ones like Justin Tucker and Greg Zuerlein.