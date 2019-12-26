Experts doubt the effectiveness of the new plan to address the Mekong drought | Cambodia News

Phnom Penh, Cambodia – After a year of severe drought that hit the region, the interstate agency Mekong River Commission (MRC) has established new measures to mitigate the effects of the crisis, but experts have questioned the effectiveness of the plan.

In its 2020-2025 strategy, adopted at the end of last month in Phnom Penh and published last week, the MRC establishes a five-point strategy, which includes drought forecasting and early warning.

Plus:

The MRC works with the governments of Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam, and is an advisory body created to manage the shared water resources of the Mekong River.

The Mekong is the twelfth longest river in the world, with an area of ​​4,350 km (2,703 miles) from China in the north to Vietnam in the south.

The plan, contained in an 88-page document, aims to "strengthen the adaptive capacity of Member Countries to combat drought risks and mitigate the impacts of drought through sustainable use of water resources."

The Mekong provides water and livelihoods for millions of people on their journey from China to the South China Sea. (Al Jazeera)

But Pianporn Deetes, an activist in Thailand for International Rivers, said that while the plan recognizes some important points, such as how the drought affects the lives of millions of people, the strategy itself focuses on the wrong problems.

"The strategy they are using misses the point," he said.

One of the main problems affecting water scarcity is the impact of hydroelectric projects, which was barely mentioned in the report, Pianporn said.

"Instead of recognizing existing problems, governments are allowing more and more dams to be built," Pianporn said.

Disruption to the environment

Ian Baird, a researcher at the University of Wisconsin who studies Mekong, said the new strategy is not broad enough.

While praising the MRC's efforts to gather more data, Baird said that alone is not enough.

"The information will only be worth as much as people are willing to use it to make decisions, and that will depend on governments."

Dams built along the Mekong have disrupted the natural flow of river water, and that poses risks to the entire ecological system, Baird said.

Vietnam is suffering its worst drought in almost a century, salinization hits farmers in the southern Mekong Delta, experts said (Stringer / AFP)

One of the consequences of the interruption is that trees are dying in Cambodia, due to excess water released from the dam at a time when trees need less water.

The way the MRC is structured, with only government representatives and no one from civil society, its drought strategy could only go so far, Baird added.

"Countries care a lot about maintaining national interest. And I don't think there is a sense of long-term benefit for everyone," he said.

"Everyone has projects they want to build, everyone wants to have their own dam and they want to have their own diversion projects. Therefore, there is not much coordination."

& # 39; Mekong is not a tap & # 39;

Under the new plan, the MRC emphasizes the need for collaboration with "dialogue partners,quot; in the region.

"It is extremely important for the MRC to improve cooperation with China and Myanmar," the document reads.

As part of the effort to improve cooperation with China, the MRC signed an agreement with the Lancang-Mekong Water Resources Cooperation Center to manage water resources. Lancang is the Chinese name for the Mekong.

In a press release, An Pich Hatda, Executive Director of the MRC Secretariat, said the agreement aims to ensure "effective management of the upper and lower Mekong River basin for future sustainability and shared benefits."

A Cambodian woman carries a basket of fish on the shore of the Mekong River in Phnom Penh. Mekong is the lifeline of millions of people living along its shore from China, Laos, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia (File: Mak Remissa / EPA)

But Pianporn of International Rivers said the MRC countries were not taking enough advantage of their collective influence with China.

Simply advocating the occasional release of water from the river above the Mekong would not be enough, he added.

"The Mekong River is not a tap. It is not a toilet. It is not like opening it, opening the water: it is a totally fragile ecosystem, an invaluable system that needs to be protected."

Pianporn added that dams only "exacerbate the effects of climate change."

"We are destroying the Mekong River to produce electricity that nobody is really using. Why?" Pianport asked, noting that Thailand's electricity generation generates a surplus of 50 percent that is exported.

"We need to restore the function of the river to mitigate the drought crisis in the Mekong River Basin."

In a statement to Al Jazeera, the MRC Secretariat said: "It is also important to note that tax dams also play a vital role in helping to alleviate drought. In times of drought, tax dams can release water from their deposits. to the mainstream to feed on water and mitigate the problem. But certain restrictions on energy production by energy purchase agreements should be discussed. "