Exclusive: Kiara Advani leaves Mr. Lele from Varun Dhawan

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment


New movie ads are always headlines. Release date, cast, title … all keep us hooked. And now, we have some exclusive details for you about the next Mr. Lele of Dhadak's director, Shashank Khaitan. Reports were abundant that Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan will join for the film. But, our sources have informed us that Kiara will no longer be part of the project.

The actress who rose to fame after the mega success of Kabir Singh and is now preparing for her next release Good Newwz, has left Mr. Lele. The reason is that the actress is loaded with excellent scripts and has date problems for the filming of Mr. Lele. Well, it seems that you and Kiara fans will have to wait a little longer to see these two together on the big screen again after their First Class dance number in Kalank. Keep watching this space to see the latest Bollywood updates.

Varun and Kiara

Recent Articles

Kevin Spacey Accuser, Norwegian author Ari Behn, commits suicide on Christmas Day

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Ari Behn, a Danish author and former member of the Norwegian royal family, committed suicide on Wednesday at the age of 47. Behn was...
Read more

We must talk about Jake Gyllenhaal in John Mulaney's new special

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
John mulaney, king of jukebox jokes of king diner and perfect anxious comedy, has given us something really special at these parties. On Christmas...
Read more

Drake feels excluded from the black community, defends himself against accusations of cultural appropriation

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
RapRadarThe rapper of & # 39; Hotline Bling & # 39; He admits that he felt judged for being light-skinned and Canadian while...
Read more

Olivier Giroud: Rangers boss Steven Gerrard denies interest in Chelsea striker | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

I'm dying in Kris Jenner with no idea how to use Instagram Live

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
I'm dying in Kris Jenner with no idea how to use Instagram...
Read more
©