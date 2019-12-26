Exclusive: Kiara Advani leaves Mr. Lele from Varun Dhawan



New movie ads are always headlines. Release date, cast, title … all keep us hooked. And now, we have some exclusive details for you about the next Mr. Lele of Dhadak's director, Shashank Khaitan. Reports were abundant that Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan will join for the film. But, our sources have informed us that Kiara will no longer be part of the project.

The actress who rose to fame after the mega success of Kabir Singh and is now preparing for her next release Good Newwz, has left Mr. Lele. The reason is that the actress is loaded with excellent scripts and has date problems for the filming of Mr. Lele. Well, it seems that you and Kiara fans will have to wait a little longer to see these two together on the big screen again after their First Class dance number in Kalank. Keep watching this space to see the latest Bollywood updates.