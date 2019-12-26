Eva Marcille's family wishes everyone a merry Christmas: here is the beautiful family photo with the children and Michael Sterling

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Eva Marcille is also living her best days during this winter vacation. She shared a photo with her, Michael Sterling and the three children to celebrate Christmas and the whole family wishes everyone a happy holiday.

‘Merry Christmas from the Sterlings. #sterlingsays #thesterlings #cheers ", Eva subtitled her publication on social networks.

Someone else said: "Merry Christmas, Sterling family, stay blessed," and another follower posted this: "Beautiful," Happy Holidays for my favorite model NEVER @evamarcille. "

A fan said: ‘Omgosh … I am so fan❤️ You have the MOST adorable babies in history🤗 Beautiful family. I wish you all a Merry Christmas "and another commentator published:" Your children are beautiful! They should also start modeling! & # 39; & # 39;

A follower wrote: ‘Beautiful family 😍 Merry Christmas to all God bless you❤🙏🏾🎄’ and someone else posted this: ‘@ evamarcille Did your daughter's hair start growing rapidly with her locomotives? Thinking about combing my princess. "

An Instagram installer also praised Eva's family and posted this: "The beautiful family actually enjoys your day with your priceless family and friends. God bless you and your family have a merry Christmas and a happy new year. for you and your family,quot;.

Eva fans and fans say that Mikey looks like her and her other son, Maverick is twinning with his father.

Ad

She shared more photos with her children on social media these days, and fans couldn't be happier to see this beautiful family celebrating winter vacations.


Post views:
0 0

Recent Articles

Actor Kushal Punjabi dies

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
The entire film and television industry woke up with the heartbreaking news of the death of actor Kushal Punjabi this morning. Known...
Read more

Ben Stokes says he felt & # 39; amazing & # 39; take England to the victory of Ashes in Headingley | Cricket News

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan leave the city to bring the New Year

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have always believed in...
Read more

Images and internal videos of Salman Khan's birthday party

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Bollywood Bhaijaan, Salman Khan celebrates his birthday today and to bring the big day, he organized a big party at Sohail Khan's residence last...
Read more

Donovan Mitchell credits his teammates after scoring 35 points when Jazz beat Blazers | NBA News

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more
©