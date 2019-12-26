Eva Marcille's family wishes everyone a merry Christmas: here is the beautiful family photo with the children and Michael Sterling

Eva Marcille is also living her best days during this winter vacation. She shared a photo with her, Michael Sterling and the three children to celebrate Christmas and the whole family wishes everyone a happy holiday.

‘Merry Christmas from the Sterlings. #sterlingsays #thesterlings #cheers ", Eva subtitled her publication on social networks.

Someone else said: "Merry Christmas, Sterling family, stay blessed," and another follower posted this: "Beautiful," Happy Holidays for my favorite model NEVER @evamarcille. "

A fan said: ‘Omgosh … I am so fan❤️ You have the MOST adorable babies in history🤗 Beautiful family. I wish you all a Merry Christmas "and another commentator published:" Your children are beautiful! They should also start modeling! & # 39; & # 39;

A follower wrote: ‘Beautiful family 😍 Merry Christmas to all God bless you❤🙏🏾🎄’ and someone else posted this: ‘@ evamarcille Did your daughter's hair start growing rapidly with her locomotives? Thinking about combing my princess. "

An Instagram installer also praised Eva's family and posted this: "The beautiful family actually enjoys your day with your priceless family and friends. God bless you and your family have a merry Christmas and a happy new year. for you and your family,quot;.

Eva fans and fans say that Mikey looks like her and her other son, Maverick is twinning with his father.

She shared more photos with her children on social media these days, and fans couldn't be happier to see this beautiful family celebrating winter vacations.



