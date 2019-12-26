ESPN fiance Edward Aschoff speaks after his sudden death at 34

Edward AschoffThe fiance is speaking after the journalist died suddenly on his 34th birthday.

On Thursday, the fiance of the ESPN reporter, Katy Berteau, took his Twitter to share the last moments she shared with her future husband and thank the countless strangers who expressed their condolences. She shares: "I want to share the brightness she showed, even until the last day she was awake. She kept the doctors and nurses constantly laughing, and always made a point to thank them and tell them what a great job they were. Doing."

In addition, Berteau clarifies the circumstances that led to the hospitalization of Edwards and the eventual death. She says she was initially diagnosed with multifocal pneumonia, which they tried to treat with antibiotics in vain. After this, he explains, he was taken to the emergency room and started treatment for an "alleged diagnosis of HLH, an unregulated immune system overactivation that causes him to attack himself and other healthy tissues."