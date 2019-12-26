ESPN fiance Edward Aschoff speaks after his sudden death at 34

Edward AschoffThe fiance is speaking after the journalist died suddenly on his 34th birthday.
On Thursday, the fiance of the ESPN reporter, Katy Berteau, took his Twitter to share the last moments she shared with her future husband and thank the countless strangers who expressed their condolences. She shares: "I want to share the brightness she showed, even until the last day she was awake. She kept the doctors and nurses constantly laughing, and always made a point to thank them and tell them what a great job they were. Doing."
In addition, Berteau clarifies the circumstances that led to the hospitalization of Edwards and the eventual death. She says she was initially diagnosed with multifocal pneumonia, which they tried to treat with antibiotics in vain. After this, he explains, he was taken to the emergency room and started treatment for an "alleged diagnosis of HLH, an unregulated immune system overactivation that causes him to attack himself and other healthy tissues."
Unfortunately, Berteau says he died "within 3 days of being transferred to the ICU."
However, she says her fiance never lost hope. "I also loved Christmas so much that, even from the ICU, I was coordinating with my friend about wrapping my presents so I could be surprised," he reveals.
While Katy cries, she says she appreciates the "outpouring of love, admiration and gratitude,quot; she feels from people. She adds: "It has brought me brief moments of joy in this darkness to see all the photos, videos and memories of all the lives it touched."
In addition to his message of hope and love, Berteau reveals that there will be services in the coming days, about which people can get more information on his Twitter.
There is no doubt that countless sports fans will be paying their respects to the journalist, who was much appreciated by ESPN. In a statement, the media said: "We are sorry to share the devastating news of the tragic death of your friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff. Our thoughts are with your loved ones, including your fiance Katy."
