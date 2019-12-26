Erdogan announces plan to send troops to Libya | Turkey News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced military support for The internationally recognized government of Libya, Now that the country in North Africa requested it.

Erdogan said Thursday that he will present the deployment legislation to the Turkish parliament in January.

Thursday announcement to support the Government of National Agreement (GNA) recognized by the UN A day came after Erdogan met with his Tunisian counterpart, Kais Saied, during a surprise visit to the Tunisian capital to discuss developments in neighboring Libya.

Erdogan told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday that they discussed ways to set a ceasefire and bring factions at war to the negotiating table.

Plus:

The visit came a month after Turkish and Libyan officials, headed by GNA Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, signed a memorandum of understanding on security and military cooperation.

The GNA cabinet of ministers and Turkish lawmakers have approved the agreement.

Erdogan has reiterated Turkey's willingness to send troops to support the GNA, saying Ankara would do so at the request of the Libyan government.

Rival administrations

Libya has been in crisis since 2011 when a NATO-backed uprising overthrew the ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

The country has been divided into eastern and western rival administrations since 2014, with the GNA, which currently controls Tripoli, located in northwestern Libya, and a parallel administration that maintains the east of the oil-rich country, with the support of renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar & # 39; s self-appointed National Army of Libya (LNA).

Since the beginning of April, Haftar has launched a month-long military campaign against the GNA, which accuses of harboring "terrorist elements."

Russia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Egypt and, to a lesser extent, France, support Haftar.

More to follow …