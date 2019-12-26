Eoin Morgan traces how England won the Cricket World Cup | Cricket News

















Watch our special program on Boxing Day as the winners of the England World Cup reflect on their remarkable triumph in Lord & # 39; s

In the 2015 Cricket World Cup, Eoin Morgan was at an all time low with the England team that was captaining in the group stage.

Fast forward four years and the boss held the trophy high when his charges completed a remarkable white ball change and surpassed New Zealand in the countdown to the limit after a Super Over tied at Lord's.

Morgan and his men talk about the narrowest victories and the World Cup campaign as a whole in our special Boxing Day show World Cup through their eyes, which you can see from 6 p.m.

The World Cup through their eyes Live

But read below the captain's thoughts in detail about a remarkable final and how England recovered when their hopes of reaching the knockout stage were in serious danger, as well as how the mentality changed after the debacle at the previous World Cup in Australia and New Zealand …

Morgan at the winning moment when Jos Buttler ran out of Martin Guptill of New Zealand after picking up Jason Roy's shot from the depths …

"Everyone went crazy, running, hugging each other, cheering. The only feeling I can relate to is when you're a child running or going down a hill as fast as you can. I jumped on about three people. I remember giving J "Roy (Jason Roy) the biggest hug and Adil (Rashid) too. We didn't know what to say: laugh, shout, smile. I remember that feeling (of raising the trophy) and never forget it. All behind me, all the boys cheering, laughing and then shouting when we pick him up, it's huge, everyone across the country, all over the world, who has shown unwavering support during that four-year period, deserves it completely, and we are very proud to say that we won the World Cup ".

On emotions throughout the final …

"For a very long period of the New Zealand entrances there was a thoughtful atmosphere on the ground. The game was quite cautious, but you could feel everyone watching each ball. We felt very comfortable chasing the total set (241) but we needed to continue playing the aggressive cricket mark we had played in the semifinals victory over New Zealand. At one point, I sat on the balcony with Liam Plunkett and we were both talking about where we were going to score the races, how we were going to overcome the line. the only thing we always said was that if Ben Stokes was there at the end, we had a chance. "

On the drama of the final regulation, which began with England requiring 15 of six balls and included a ball that deviated from Stokes' bat and flew away for six races …

"Having Ben on strike throughout the game was the only way to win and then a blow lands on the Mound that goes by six! The next ball you couldn't write, the rebound, couldn't believe it. I heard a massive roar. from the locker room and Jason Roy and Jos Buttler got lost. I stayed pretty serene. I didn't know what to feel. I was trying to figure out what happened. Did he hit the goalie? Did he hit Ben? "He got out of his bat? It was the most extraordinary turn of events. I still ask Ben why he didn't hit the last ball by six. It was our game to win at that moment, needing two of a ball, but Ben's clear side came out. "

On the decisions in the Super Over, with Stokes and Buttler sent to bat and Jofra Archer in charge of bowling for England …

"We thought the wicket was very difficult to score. Therefore, the people who scored runs in the game were probably the best to send back. When I finished talking to the coach (Trevor Bayliss) and we decided that Jofra was going to play the bowling alley. Super Over I turned around to try to find him. He leaned over a table and said, "Morgs, it's me, isn't it?" I said: & # 39; yes, he's a friend! & # 39; Fifteen is a great score in a Super Over, especially when you have at your disposal one of the best New York bowlers in the world. I remember that I ran to Jofra when he complained about the large number of referees and turned to me. He said to refer him. I couldn't believe what I was hearing! I said: & # 39; no, Jofra, that's not how it works, come back and throw the ball & # 39; ".

On how England recovered from defeats against Sri Lanka and Australia in the group stage to go through matches that must win against India and New Zealand and establish a semifinal against Australia …

"It was incredibly disappointing (against Sri Lanka). After scoring one side for 230, I would have backed nine times out of 10 to win that game quite comfortably. Having lost the way we did and playing the way we did it was more disappointing than the loss, and then we talked almost about how we wanted to lose the cricket games, we wanted to lose playing exactly the cricket brand we wanted, so I was angry after the defeat in Australia and things were starting to get a little annoying. Two days after our preparation for the game of India, we sat in Edgbaston as a team and talked about exactly where we were and what we needed to do to win these next two games. Jason and Jonny at the top of the order was then a command force against India, with Jonny getting his first hundred World Cup, which was absolutely incredible to watch. , the performance as a whole against New Zealand was exceptional at a decisive moment. The bowling unit had its best game. "

In the semifinal of the World Cup when England beat Australia by eight wickets in Edgbaston after firing Aaron Finch's men by 223 and then winning within 33 overs …

"We were happy bowling first. The wicket looked beautiful and we don't mind chasing it; there is no stigma attached and we have a reasonable success rate when chasing, although playing in a semifinal was always a bit worrying Given the previous two games and the way we batted and the aggression that we showed, there was no doubt that we would go out to play positively. There was a great intention of Roy and Bairstow at the front, they really imposed themselves and linked fast bowlers to Australia. the semifinal was our best in white ball cricket. "

In preparation for the final when England met New Zealand once again …

"We were in the final, it was amazing. The most important thing for us is that we were playing our best cricket game. I found it difficult to disconnect, particularly the day before. Jos Buttler and I met in the hotel lobby, we had a cup of tea and a sandwich and we talked about our trip to that point and how good it was to be there. No part of us was nervous, it was just the excitement of what was to come. "It wasn't the same as the others, it can't being, it's a World Cup final at the Home of Cricket, but we had never felt more prepared as a team. "

Hales had lost total confidence within the team and that created a big problem. We met as a group of older players and talked about the impact Alex playing in the World Cup campaign could potentially have on the team and we all agreed that it was a damaging level. This resulted in Alex being deselected. Eoin Morgan on the omission of Alex Hales from the England team

On the heartbreaking experience of the World Cup in 2015, when the defeat against Bangladesh condemned England to an exit from the group stage …

"It was the lowest part, certainly in my career, but I think in the history of cricket in English. I found it difficult to divide exactly what had happened. It was absolutely humiliating and the most difficult moment of my career. One of the most difficult was my inability to convey any idea or thought I had about improving our game as a team.My influence on the team was minimal.Along the World Cup I kept a diary of how I thought it would be a good team and the attributes we needed. having been knocked out, I remember having a glass of wine on the return flight, reading my notes and doing more just in case I managed to keep the captaincy. (Then England's cricket director) Andrew Strauss called me during the IPL and reiterated the direction in which he thought English cricket should and could go and that he wanted me to continue as a captain. "

By changing England's white ball mentality and when he really believed that his team could win the World Cup …

"For a long time we played a cricket style that was extremely outdated and so that our older players knew that they would be given the freedom and confidence to play a wide brand of cricket for an extended period of time without worrying it was very exciting to "I have to say that everyone accepted it. We played India a year after the World Cup and we beat them. Having defeated them at home exactly under the conditions in which we would play the following year was a great event. Confidence building. It was After that series I thought we would be contenders in 2019. Managing to be the world number 1 and go to the World Cup with the favorite tag suited us very well We had participated in previous competitions with the favorites tag and it was something that we thought we almost deserved. "

I had five injections in the back, one of which was epidural. I left quite nervous, without having full confidence in the way I was going to play. But, my God, what a day! I have never had such a day in my life and I will probably never have one again, so I enjoyed it very much. Eoin Morgan to break 17 six in his ton vs Afghanistan

In the first World Cup match, against South Africa in The Oval, when he began his commitment to glory …

"There was a high level of anxiety in the locker room. People almost talked nonsense for a while but laughed at that. Jonny Bairstow was very concentrated in a corner of the locker room, Jason Roy in the other jumped from side to side. A child from school. I just couldn't wait to go out and do my thing. While I was waiting to hit, I was trying to save energy. I walked around the locker room randomly asking people. When I passed by where Jofra sits, everything I could hear I was snoring! I couldn't believe what was happening. Everyone was spinning and he was catching forty winks in the corner. It was absolutely remarkable. "

