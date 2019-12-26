Enter Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick & # 39; s $ 28 Million Malibu Home

Aaron Rodgers Y Danica Patrick Have a new property that will speed up your heart.

According to VarietyAccording to reports, Rodgers is the new owner of a $ 28 million Malibu mansion, which he and his famous girlfriend of almost two years have been calling home for months, according to the site.

The 4,636 square foot property, which, according to VarietyPreviously once played at home Janet Jackson and more recently to the British star Robbie williamsWithout a doubt, there is no lack of space. With a master suite, three additional bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as a two-bedroom guest house, it seems virtually impossible for any guest to leave without a place to sleep.

That's good considering we bet you will definitely want to stay the weekend after enjoying the picturesque sea views from the living and dining areas.