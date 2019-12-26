Elton John reflects on 2019 being his year & # 39; most successful & # 39;

Instagram

Wishing your devout fans a Merry Christmas, the singer of & # 39; Don & # 39; t Go Breaking My Heart & # 39; expresses gratitude for the success of & # 39; Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour & # 39; and & # 39; Rocketman & # 39; among others.

Elton John He expressed his gratitude to his devoted fans by remembering his "most successful" year on Christmas Day (December 25).

The 72-year-old man highlighted his most recent achievements by wishing happy holidays to fans through Instagram.

"Merry Christmas to all, and thanks for making 2019 probably the most successful year of my career," he said. "Wow, at 72 years old, I'm impressed."

"First of all, you have all supported the & # 39; Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour & # 39; so well that it is breaking box office records everywhere, thanks."

Sir Elton also spoke about the success of his new autobiography, "Me", and the hit biographical film "Rocketman".

"Rocketman came out in the spring and got incredible reviews, and he did incredibly well, thanks," he shared. "I, my autobiography, came out in the fall and I did incredibly well, thanks."

John also revealed that he still "can't believe", ranked first on the list of Billboard's 125 artists of all time, and named the presentation of France's highest civil award, the Legion of Honor, in June (2019 ) as another great highlight of 2019, adding, "I was impressed."

Elton concluded the summary by thanking his devoted followers once more, saying: "But for you, who are my fans, they have been incredible all year. You have come to the show, you have dressed, you have come and I had a great time and You have made me feel very happy every time I get on stage. "