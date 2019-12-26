Elegant escape offers for consecutive Welsh National victories | Racing news





Elegant Escape leads last in the National Welsh last year

Elegant Escape is committed to becoming the first double winner of the Coral Welsh Grand National in 30 years at Chepstow on Friday.

Bonanza Boy, trained by Martin Pipe, made history by becoming the first consecutive winner in 1989. The last double winner before him was Limonali in 1959 and 1961, while Lacatoi got three renovations in the 1930s.

There is high hope that Colin Tizzard's Elegant Escape can rediscover the winning road in Monmouthshire, despite the 11th 12lb charge.

Joe Tizzard, his father's assistant, said: "He won the race last season and any rain that falls will play with his strength. He is not really fast enough for a King George and this was his obvious Christmas goal."

"He is 9 pounds taller than last year, but he won the race well and is a seven-year-old boy who, hopefully, is improving."

Elegant Escape has proved as good as ever this season by finishing second at Charlie Hall Chase in Wetherby and third at Ladbrokes Trophy in Newbury so far this season.

"He showed that he can carry the maximum weight in the Ladbrokes Trophy. He was second in that last year before winning at Chepstow and also ran to finish third this year," Tizzard added.

"We are half thinking about the Grand National for him, but this was always his goal on this side of the new year."

"We'll see how that comes out, since we want to save a little for a spring campaign."

Tizzard, who also won the 2016 Welsh National with the subsequent Cheltenham Native River Gold Cup hero, has a second rope in his favor in this year's renovation at West Approach.

Winner in Cheltenham in November, the nine-year-old boy was never really before unseating Robbie Power when he was a favorite for the Ladbrokes Trophy, but he performed much better when he was third in Cheltenham last time.

Joe Tizzard said: "He keeps getting out of his races really well. He is a horse that stays well in his races and is in good condition and is probably running as well as ever, so we are eager to make the most of it.

"He has always been a good horse with some intelligent form and a lot of skill, but this season has been more consistent than before."

The proud Welshman Evan Williams would love to win the Chepstow marathon and fires a three-pointed assault, declaring Pobbles Bay, Prime Venture and Virginia Chick.

He said: "Pobbles Bay ran in the race before and had a way of not staying (finished seventh two seasons ago). However, I always thought I could stay, and proved it by winning more than three and a half miles. At the end of Last season.

"He deserves to take a risk and has already won on the track before, which is always a help."

"Prime Venture is still a maiden on the fences. He was defeated in Sandown on the last day of last season, but before he ran well in the Midlands National for a horse with little experience in fencing."

"His form in Chepstow is solid: he runs better there than anywhere else."

"Virginia Chick beat Truckers Lodge by obstacles in this meeting last season. Her lack of fence experience could be a bit problematic in a race like this, but she has a low and pleasant weight."

A total of 17 runners will post with other main hopes, including Now McGinty of Stuart Edmunds, the Truckers Lodge trained by Paul Nicholls and Potters Corner, which won last year's Midlands National for Christian Williams.