Ederson of Manchester City insists on Liverpool's rivalry in the field | Soccer news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Watch the best moments of Wolves vs Man City right after full time on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app

Last update: 12/26/19 11:20 am

Ederson and Alisson are teammates from Brazil.

Ederson says that Manchester City's rivalry with Liverpool is left on the field and does not affect their relationship with their Brazilian teammates in Anfield.

The competition between the two clubs has intensified in recent years, as City and Liverpool are now the dominant forces in English football, with the Pep Guardiola team winning the last two Premier League titles, while the current leaders of the league have stood out in Europe at that time.

2:58
FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Manchester City's victory over Leicester in the Premier League

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Manchester City's victory over Leicester in the Premier League

The headlines were made last month when city forward Raheem Sterling and Liverpool defender Joe Gomez clashed while working in England while club football emotions overflowed.

The games between the two clubs have become a struggle, and their meeting at the Etihad in April could be a decisive match, but goalkeeper Ederson has tried to eliminate some of the excitement by highlighting his friendship with his Brazilian teammates in the team from Liverpool.

Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Flamengo

Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Flamengo

"I have a good relationship, not only with Alisson (Becker) but also with (Roberto) Firmino and Fabinho," said the 26-year-old.

"When we have a day off on the same day, sometimes we meet, we make a barbecue. It's hard with our routine and the amount of games to have the same day off, but we've done it several times before. Our rivalry is only in the countryside ".

Ederson will not give up in the race for the Premier League title

Ederson will not give up in the race for the Premier League title

Liverpool has a 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League, but Ederson insists that City won't lose hope of chasing them.

He said: "We know that the gap is large, but we need to continue our work. We have to keep doing our best in the field, trying to win game by game."

"We know it will be very difficult, Liverpool is having a great season, but anything can happen in football. We need to be prepared for any result."

0:57
Pep Guardiola says he will need & # 39; deserve & # 39; a new contract to remain as head of Manchester City, and that his current agreement will expire in 2021

Pep Guardiola says he will need & # 39; deserve & # 39; a new contract to remain as head of Manchester City, and that his current agreement will expire in 2021

Ederson insists, however, that he doesn't spend much time thinking about Liverpool. He feels that the priority is simply to win games while City travels to Wolves on Friday.

He said: "I am the type of player who only focuses on my team. Obviously, in the last stages of the season, you also focus on the other contenders for the title race, but there is still a lot of championship.

"I am a player who generally focuses on my team, tries to do my best for my teammates, and I don't watch much what other teams do."

Three Super 6 rounds in seven days!

FREE TO PLAY: Don't miss the chance to get the jackpot of £ 250,000 for the fifth time during the holiday period.

Recent Articles

What happened in KarJenner Xmas Bash – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Viewers react to Good Newwz after its screening

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and the protagonist of Kiara Advani Good Newwz arrive at theaters tomorrow. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film...
Read more

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez share a Christmas kiss in a new photo – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

What happened in KarJenner Xmas Bash – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Update on LeBron James's injury: the Lakers star reveals that the groin was injured again in a loss to Clippers

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Lakers superstar LeBron James suggested that the groin be injured again in the defeat of his team 111-106 against the...
Read more
©