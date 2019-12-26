Ederson of Manchester City insists on Liverpool's rivalry in the field | Soccer news

Watch the best moments of Wolves vs Man City right after full time on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app





Ederson and Alisson are teammates from Brazil.

Ederson says that Manchester City's rivalry with Liverpool is left on the field and does not affect their relationship with their Brazilian teammates in Anfield.

The competition between the two clubs has intensified in recent years, as City and Liverpool are now the dominant forces in English football, with the Pep Guardiola team winning the last two Premier League titles, while the current leaders of the league have stood out in Europe at that time.

The headlines were made last month when city forward Raheem Sterling and Liverpool defender Joe Gomez clashed while working in England while club football emotions overflowed.

The games between the two clubs have become a struggle, and their meeting at the Etihad in April could be a decisive match, but goalkeeper Ederson has tried to eliminate some of the excitement by highlighting his friendship with his Brazilian teammates in the team from Liverpool.

"I have a good relationship, not only with Alisson (Becker) but also with (Roberto) Firmino and Fabinho," said the 26-year-old.

"When we have a day off on the same day, sometimes we meet, we make a barbecue. It's hard with our routine and the amount of games to have the same day off, but we've done it several times before. Our rivalry is only in the countryside ".

Ederson will not give up in the race for the Premier League title

Liverpool has a 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League, but Ederson insists that City won't lose hope of chasing them.

He said: "We know that the gap is large, but we need to continue our work. We have to keep doing our best in the field, trying to win game by game."

"We know it will be very difficult, Liverpool is having a great season, but anything can happen in football. We need to be prepared for any result."

Ederson insists, however, that he doesn't spend much time thinking about Liverpool. He feels that the priority is simply to win games while City travels to Wolves on Friday.

He said: "I am the type of player who only focuses on my team. Obviously, in the last stages of the season, you also focus on the other contenders for the title race, but there is still a lot of championship.

"I am a player who generally focuses on my team, tries to do my best for my teammates, and I don't watch much what other teams do."