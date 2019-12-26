Dwayne "The Rock,quot; Johnson surprises his sister-in-law with an amazing Christmas gift

Dwayne "The Rock,quot; Johnson loves his new extended family after marrying his girlfriend Lauren Hashian. And the Jumanji: the next level The star really arrived at Christmas with an amazing gift for her new sister-in-law Aja Hashian: a new $ 75,000 white Cadillac Escalade.

Johnson posted a video on Instagram that surprised him by surprising Aja with the gift. The 47-year-old actor could not stop smiling as he walked with Aja towards the driveway with his arm around her, saying that she is "the best sister-in-law,quot; and that she loves her very much.

Aja knew that something big was coming and she was almost crying when she saw the beautiful SUV that was decorated with a huge red bow.

The classic Boston song More than a feeling He played in the background of the video as a tribute to the deceased father of Aja and Lauren Hashian, Sib, who was the drummer of the popular rock band of the 70s.

"This Christmas surprise felt good," Johnson wrote in the caption. “Merry Christmas to my sister-in-law, @aja_elan for simply being the most affectionate, supportive and great human we could ask for. From day 1. Enjoy your new ride with good manna and love. Merry Christmas! We are grateful and we love you sister, Dwanta. "

According to The Daily Mail, the former WWE star has been playing Santa or "Dwanta,quot; a lot this holiday season. Earlier this month, Johnson and his Jumanji co-star, Kevin Hart, surprised a crowded theater of fans who watched the new sequel with movie passes and snacks, in addition to PlayStation 4!

Johnson told his 165 million Instagram followers that the best part of being a movie star is giving back to his fans.

In addition to giving gifts and promoting his latest projects, Johnson also shares exercise routines and motivational messages with his Instagram fans.

Dwayne "The Rock,quot; Johnson married Lauren Hashian in Hawaii during a sunrise ceremony last August. The couple shares two children, and Johnson also has a daughter with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

However, Aja and the rest of Lauren's family have been a large part of Johnson's life for more than a decade, since Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian have known each other since 2006 and began dating in 2007.



