Dwayne Johnson gives his sister-in-law a new Escalade for Christmas

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment
Wenn

The fighter who has become an actor surprises his wife's sister, Aja Hashian, & # 39; the most affectionate, supportive and friendly human & # 39 ;, with a new Cadillac Escalade for the annual holiday.

Dwayne "the rock"Johnson moved his sister-in-law with the keys to a new Cadillac Escalade for Christmas.

The actor shared images of the moment when Aja Hashian realized that he had a new luxury trip on Instagram, when his wife's sister saw the vehicle, which was adorned with a large red bow.

The "Jumanji: the next level"The star hugged her while friends and family watched her.

"You're the best sister-in-law … sister … we love you so much," he told Hashian in the video.

"This Christmas surprise felt good," the post captioned. "Merry Christmas to my sister-in-law, @aja_elan, simply for being the most affectionate, supportive and great human we could ask for. From day 1. Enjoy your new trip with good manna and love. Merry Christmas! We are grateful and we love you sister ".

Johnson married his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian in August.

