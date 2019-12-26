Draya Michele announces the separation of Orlando Scandrick: "I've been single for a few months !!"

Draya Michele surprised her fans during the Christmas holidays by revealing that she is currently single and has been for a few months.

Draya has been in a relationship with the NFL player, Orlando Scandrick, for six years (with a break or two in between) and they were even engaged and had a child together.

"I've been single throughout the month of December," the former Basketball Wives star wrote through her Instagram story. "So, if someone has something to say about me or the guy I used to be committed to, keep it. We don't care."

During an interview with Just The Sip in October, Draya revealed why she decided to turn her back on BBW once and for all.

"Basketball Wives has this stereotype of these angry black women, and I feel that more than just black people see it. People who are not familiar with black culture take that and think that is what they are. I really feel, very bad that I was part of that and contributed to that, "he said.

"Black women, we are queens. We are much more than arguing with each other about stupid things. I never want people to think that I am such an aggressive black woman because I am not. I am aggressive when it comes to my work and my business, but no I'm like an attempt to fight with you on the streets (type). I feel that this program gave me that. I was pushed to the limit where I had to bark. "