Draya Michele announces the separation of Orlando Scandrick: "I've been single for a few months !!"

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Draya Michele surprised her fans during the Christmas holidays by revealing that she is currently single and has been for a few months.

Draya has been in a relationship with the NFL player, Orlando Scandrick, for six years (with a break or two in between) and they were even engaged and had a child together.

