Drake talks about the kind of woman he needs to finally settle

On Christmas day, Drake fans received a surprise gift in the form of a long 2-hour interview with the Rap Radar podcast. In the interview, Drizzy talks about almost everything, including his fief Pusha T, working with Rihanna and Chris Brown, being booed at Camp Flog Gnaw and finally revealing the details about what he is looking for before settling down.

For many of Drake's fans, they fantasize about the possibility of being the woman of their dreams and fortunately he simply revealed what it would take to officially win his heart and get him out of the single game forever. Drake, 33, admitted that he has not yet found a woman who embodies everything he is looking for … but has approached in the past.

He said this about the future special woman in his life:

“I love my space, I love my job and I love my routine. And to break it for someone, I would just have to be a really special person who fit that puzzle, and that supports the things I'm doing. It has to be someone who likes music. It would have to be someone with whom I get along so well that when we are separated, I feel that I cannot function properly without their presence. "

Drake continued, adding:

"I've met him a couple of times, I still haven't been able to hold him, for some reason. I'm the captain of a ship, I look back and see a lot of people on board. All steam. That's how I have to keep rocking for now I hope to find someone who can be at my side behind the wheel and help me steer while we keep the trip instead of having to stop because that person is getting dizzy. ”

Drake's relationship confession comes immediately after the persistent rumors that he is secretly dating Kylie Jenner, who recently ended his relationship with Papi and Drake's best friend, Travis Scott.

