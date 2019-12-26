Drake talks about Rihanna, Pusha T and Kanye West Feud in a sincere interview

Duck is giving the world an update on their respective relationships with Rihanna, Chris Brown, Pusha T Y Kanye west.
As fans of the "Plan de Dios,quot; artist will know, Drake and Pusha entered a heated rap battle in 2018. Things intensified when Pusha launched "The Story of Adidon,quot;, in which he accused Drake of "hiding,quot; to his son, whom he still had to speak publicly. Drake then confirmed that he has a son in Scorpion in June 2018, addressing his role as a father for the first time through his lyrics. In the middle of the battle, speculation arose that it was Kanye who told Pusha about Drake's son, what Pusha denied.
So where is Drake with Pusha today? In a new interview about Rap radar Podcast, released through Tidal at Christmas, asked Drake about his enmity with Pusha and if he could ever crush things with the rapper.
In his response, Drake said he is in a "great place of healing,quot; in his life, but with respect to Pusha, "I have no desire to repair anything with that person. That situation simply went where it went and there is no going back. ". ".
When asked if Pusha went "too far,quot; to "reveal the child,quot; to the world, Drake said he tilts his hat "to the chess movement,quot;, calling it "great game,quot; in the chess game. Drake said that after Pusha's move, he knew the battle was over.
When asked about his enmity with Kanye, Drake explained that he could never "turn his back on the things I have said about him in a positive way, and I still feel all those same things."
Despite everything, Drake said Kanye would still be his "favorite artist."
"And that is just facts. I have no problem saying that," Drake continued. "Things have changed. I am no longer just a child who is a fan. Now we have personal situations and, as I said, many of his problems with me cannot solve them."
When asked if he would be open to communication, Drake replied: "No, not really, because it's not on my side, I don't have any problem with any of these guys, I don't even know those guys like that."
Later in the interview, Drake talked about collaborating with Chris Brown in 2019's "No Guidance,quot; after his story of tension. Both Drake and Chris had been involved with Rihanna in the past, and as Drake explained, when they tried to make music together they were always "forcing them,quot; and had "resentment,quot; towards each other.
"You know, really at the end of the day, when you get away from it and break it down, you start feeling silly because it's about girl stuff," Drake shared. "But obviously that could turn into a real snowball and that's what happened in this situation."
Without naming Rihanna, Drake said "that person,quot; who was "in our midst,quot; is currently not part of any of their lives. But, he mentioned that he has the "greatest love and respect,quot; for her and thinks of her as "family."
Drake said he had a moment of "hesitation,quot; before working with Chris because he didn't want Rihanna to feel "disrespected," but he thinks she would rather see them "sleep with that issue,quot; rather than continue the dispute.
Watch the video above to see Drake talk about his relationships with Rihanna, Chris, Pusha T and Kanye!
