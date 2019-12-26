Drake says he doesn't want to finish the meat with Kanye West and Pusha T

WENN / Instar / TNYF / Alberto Reyes

The Canadian superstar recently sat down for a long interview on the podcast & # 39; Rap Radar & # 39; to talk about powerful topics, including his enmity with his two fellow rappers.

Up News Info –

If there is one thing that Duck he won't do, he's repairing his relationship with both Kanye west Y Pusha T. Sitting with Elliott Wilson and Brian "B. Dot" Milley for a long interview on the "Rap Radar" podcast, the Canadian hip-hop superstar discussed her problem with her fellow rappers.

When asked if he would ever crush his fief with Pusha, Drake made it clear: "I have no desire to repair something with that person. That situation simply went where it went and there is no going back. It's not like those other situations that you mention. "

This led Elliott to ask if the 42-year-old man went too far in revealing the existence of Drake's son, Adonis. In response to the question, he said: "I'm going to say this. I put my hat on to the chess movement. I mean, it was a great play in the chess game. And it definitely justified my first" loss "in quotes. competitive sport of rap ".

Drake went on to say that Pusha used his name to increase his reputation, "He just made a full career thanks to her. Some people like his music, personally not because I don't believe in any of that."

As for his tense relationship with Kanye, Drake said: "I think he recruited a guy with a similar dislike for me, no matter what he says in the interviews. He can tell anyone, & # 39; I have love for him & # 39; or whatever, but it's not love. It's … there's something there that bothers him deeply. Yes, I can't fix it for him, so that's what it is. "

<br />

Although he admitted to having admired the "Jesus is born" star, he made it known that it is no longer just about being a fan. "Now we have personal situations and, as I said, many of his problems with me, I cannot solve them for him," he said, revealing that he is not willing to talk to Kanye. "It's not on my side. I had no problem with any of these guys. I don't even know them that way."