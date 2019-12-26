Drake: "I don't feel like repairing things with Pusha T!"

Drake has talked about his popularity with Pusha T and has stated that he has no desire to fix things with him now or in the future.

If you remember, Pusha shocked the world when he revealed that Drake had a son with a porn star and kept his son hidden from the public in his diss track, "The Story of Adidon."

"I don't want to amend anything with that person," he said in the Rap Radar podcast. "That situation just went where it went, and there's no going back, it's not like those other situations you mention."

"I left after realizing that the gap between us allowed him to drop a bomb on the world," Drake continued. "I sleep well at night, knowing that they didn't let me out. I didn't get, you know, put an end to a crazy song. It was, you know, he told the world that the greatest artist of the time has a son that you don't has spoken. I knew it was over for me at that time. It wasn't even battle rap. "

And it seems that Drake doesn't believe that the bars that Pusha drops on his trafficking past are a fallacy.

"You can also reach the top behind the curtain too. When I was 16, I thought I was the biggest drug dealer in the world serving bricks to everyone, in every corner of the United States, yes, of course … I was. .. a fan, obviously, more than just a fan of Pharrell and the Neptunes. I always wanted to sign with Star Trak and things like that, that was the wave. Now that I'm an adult and I know him and the truth, it's just not so attractive ".