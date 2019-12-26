Drake: "I don't feel like repairing things with Pusha T!"

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Drake has talked about his popularity with Pusha T and has stated that he has no desire to fix things with him now or in the future.

If you remember, Pusha shocked the world when he revealed that Drake had a son with a porn star and kept his son hidden from the public in his diss track, "The Story of Adidon."

"I don't want to amend anything with that person," he said in the Rap Radar podcast. "That situation just went where it went, and there's no going back, it's not like those other situations you mention."

