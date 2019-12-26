Drake feels excluded from the black community, defends himself against accusations of cultural appropriation

%MINIFYHTMLde9c9b9acab5c77c3da12947ea7a8e179% %MINIFYHTMLde9c9b9acab5c77c3da12947ea7a8e1710%

The rapper of & # 39; Hotline Bling & # 39; He admits that he felt judged for being light-skinned and Canadian while talking about being accused of appropriating Jamaican and British culture.

Duck He addressed some of the controversial issues that harassed him during his career. In addition to discussing his enmity with his fellow rappers, the 33-year-old Canadian rapper spoke in an interview with RapRadar about feeling excluded from the community of black hip-hop men.

He said: "I have been in many rooms and in many conversations and I simply felt the other side of the trial, racial judgments sometimes, such as being light-skinned, being Canadian, having people whom I admire and respect cannot identify with what's happening ".

The lyricist also denied accusations that suggest he appropriated the culture of Jamaica and the United Kingdom: "The definition of appropriating a culture is not to support that culture, to make songs with people who are deeply rooted in that culture, to give opportunity to the people who are in that culture. That is not appropriate. "

"To appropriate is to take it for your own personal benefit and deny that you were ever inspired by this. That is the true bad service that someone could do to the United Kingdom, to the dancehall, to the afrobeats. I, I always … make sure that I am not only presenting all verbal respects but … I make sure I give people the opportunity I respect. "

"Once again, I am not one of those people who can be inspired by something and say," Well, that's inspiring, thanks "and continue with him, you know, under my arm how to run across the field" continued. . "At least I have to honor the person who handed me the ball before running for the touchdown."

He also criticized the rumors alleging that he used ghost writers. "I pulled my weight when it came to my pen," he said. "Anyone who knows me knows that my strongest talent is writing … That's why people ask me to write songs for them."