Drake denies the accusations of cultural appropriation: "I pay all due respect!"

During his recent interview with The Rap Radar Podcast, Drake spoke about accusations of cultural appropriation, claiming that it is not because it contributes to culture.

"The definition of appropriating a culture is not to support that culture, to make songs with people who are deeply rooted in that culture, to give opportunity to people who are in that culture," Drizzy explained.

"That is not appropriate. To assign is to take it for your own personal benefit and deny that you were ever inspired by this. That is the true bad service that someone could do to the United Kingdom, to dancehall, to afrobeats. Me, me always. .. "I make sure that I not only pay all verbal respects but … I intend to give the opportunity."

In the past, Drake has been accused of appropriating the culture of Jamaica and the United Kingdom. His recent song "WAR,quot; is a song strongly influenced by UK music Grime.

Is Drake right or is it a cultural vulture?