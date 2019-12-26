Drake denies the accusations of cultural appropriation: "I pay all due respect!"

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

During his recent interview with The Rap Radar Podcast, Drake spoke about accusations of cultural appropriation, claiming that it is not because it contributes to culture.

"The definition of appropriating a culture is not to support that culture, to make songs with people who are deeply rooted in that culture, to give opportunity to people who are in that culture," Drizzy explained.

