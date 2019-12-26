Drake avoided announcing his son due to the ruined paternity test

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment
WENN / FayesVision

The Canadian rapper denies hiding his son and explains that he was not sure that Adonis was his, so he had to undergo a paternity test twice because the first one was contaminated.

Up News Info
Duck he delayed confirming that he had fathered a loving son in 2017, because the initial results of paternity were contaminated.

Rap rival Pusha T He revealed the shocking news in the lyrics of his 2018 song "The Story of Adidon" before the Canadian superstar could explain.

Drake confirmed the birth of his son, Adonis, a month later, and now, in a new interview with the Rap Radar podcast, he explained why he waited so long to confirm the baby's news.

"To be honest with you, I did a DNA test for my son and he came back to us and said the DNA test was ruined in transit and they couldn't be 100 percent sure that that was my son or not." He said, "So, I was in a really strange pending situation where I didn't want to go tell the world that this was my son and that it wasn't."

Drake also revealed that he rejected an idea to reveal details about his son as part of a collaboration with Adidas bosses, and added: "At that time I was working with Adidas and we were playing with the idea that a name was a game of my son's name (sic). I wasn't revealing my son with Adidas. "

Adonis is the result of Drake's romance with the French artist. Sophie Brussaux.

