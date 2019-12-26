DraftKings Showdown Week 17 Picks: alignment tips for Cowboys vs. Redskins, Titans vs. Texans NFL DFS

The Cowboys against the Redskins and the Titans against the Texans start in the afternoon slot in Week 17 with image branches of the NFL playoffs in both games. Dallas needs a victory and some help, which is the same place where Tennessee is located. Washington could play a bit of history for Adrian Peterson, while the Texans could rest the players even though Bill O & # 39; Brien insists otherwise. DraftKings offers Showdown contests for both games to get involved in two NFL DFS single-game contests.

Next, we have assembled an alignment for each game. We have used AP as the captain against Dallas while distrusting Dak Prescott's shoulder injury. We've also played everything in Tennessee since the game time situation is too precarious to trust Texans.

DraftKings Showdown Picks: Jeans against Redskins

CAPTAIN (1.5x points, 1.5x price): RB Adrian Peterson, Redskins ($ 11,400)

This is a bet for Peterson to get all the work he can handle in what could be his last game for Washington, and perhaps the last NFL game he plays as a total workhorse. There is nothing else for the Redskins to play, so AP should have many opportunities to create memories. Peterson also has 180 yards on the ground of 1,000 in the season; If it starts hot, wait for Washington to try to take it there.

FLEX: RB Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys ($ 12,800)

I really don't want any piece of Dak Prescott's throwing shoulder in this game, so the biggest dollars I will spend on a Cowboy have to go to & # 39; Zeke. With Prescott hurt, Dallas should rely on his bellcow in a game he needs to win to get an outside shot to get to the playoffs.

FLEX: WR Amari Cooper, Cowboys ($ 10,400)

If someone produces while Prescott's shoulder causes trouble, he is the most talented WR in Dallas. Washington has nothing like a closed corner, so Cooper should run quite free.

FLEX: QB Case Keenum, Redskins ($ 8,200)

Keenum has done a good job throwing it in most of its beginnings this season, and its price does not fully reflect the chances of having a solid enough game to close the season.

FLEX: TE Jason Witten, Cowboys ($ 5,200)

This could very well be the final game of Witten's career, so don't be surprised if Dallas looks at his path in the red zone at least sometimes.

FLEX: WR Kelvin Harmon, Redskins ($ 1,400)

Harmon's price does not reflect its usual use as the Washington number 2 receiver. Don't be fooled by Steven Sims' Big Week 16: stay with Harmon at a higher discount.

DraftKings Showdown Council: Titans vs. Texans

CAPTAIN (1.5x points, 1.5x price): WR A.J. Brown, Titans ($ 15,000)

Brown has proven to be one of the best football receivers in recent times, and faces a second prone to deep blows. You will also get intermediate level goals, but you have to love Brown's positive side in this confrontation.

FLEX: QB Ryan Tannehill, Titans ($ 12,400)

Tennessee has everything to play here, while Houston has relatively nothing to play for. This alignment acquires a strong inclination from the Titans due to concerns about the Texans at rest, despite the fact that Bill O & # 39; Brien has suggested that their headlines will play as usual. There are too many injuries in Houston to trust that, so Tannehill accumulates with Brown and three more Titans here.

FLEX: RB Derrick Henry, Titans ($ 11,000)

Monitor Henry's injury problems, but he is expected to play and should get all the work he can handle in a game he must win for Tennessee.

FLEX: TE Jonnu Smith, Titans ($ 6,000)

The last few weeks have shown what Smith can really do when the Titans concentrate on getting him the ball. Wait for the lessons you learned to continue until Week 17, as Jonnu works second behind Brown in the air game.

FLEX: D / ST Titans ($ 3,800)

Fortunately, a packed Houston team that eventually attracts some of its headlines prepares very well for a Tennessee defense that has been solid throughout the year to make plays and accumulate fantasy points.

FLEX: WR DeAndre Carter, Texans ($ 1,200)

Carter played a little last week for Houston, and if the players are out or can't rest, Carter should be the creator of the field game in the stretch of this game. All that is needed is a great play at its price to return the value.