Dr. Dre is the best musician of the Forbes decade

Listens!! Dr. Dre hasn't made an album in a minute, nor has he toured or anything like that in years, but that didn't stop him from becoming the most successful musician of the Forbes decade.

Dr. Dre earned $ 950 million in this decade, with a good portion of that currency coming from his 20% stake in Beats, according to Forbes. If you remember, Apple bought Beats for a total of $ 3 billion in 2014.

Second place was Taylor Swift, who earned $ 825 million in this decade. Queen Bey took that third place when she raised $ 685 million during the decade. Like Taylor, Beyonce brought that coin of tours, multi-platinum albums, multi-million dollar brand associations and more.

People like Diddy (No. 5 with $ 605 million), and Jay Z (No. 7 with $ 560 million) are really worth MORE than they did in the decade due to making good investments and starting their own businesses, the report says. As you will remember, Jay Z is first billionaire of hip-hopokurrr!

The crazy thing is that the musician who contributed much more than any of the previous ones during the decade, and who would be number one on this list if he were alive, is none other than Michael Jackson! According to reports, the King of Pop's total for the decade is $ 2.37 billion.

Below are the top ten winners of the decade, through Forbes:

10 | Lady Gaga ($ 500 million) Despite some pauses to carry out film and television projects, Gaga's live music skills and her successful albums took her to our list. 9 | Katy Perry ($ 530 million) The cover star of Forbes 2015 went on the road aggressively during the last decade, with two separate tours that raised nine figures. 8) Paul MCCARTNEY ($ 535 million) Without Beatles, there's no problem: McCartney continued an epic solo career, selling stadiums and even getting his first number 1 album since 1982. 7) Jay Z ($ 560 million) The first billionaire of music made his fortune building companies, but the last ten years on tour, recently with Beyoncé, surely did not hurt. 6) Elton John ($ 565 million) The Rocketman is taking off on his last tour after having fed his bank account with a decade of shows in stadiums and dates of residence in Las Vegas. 5) Diddy ($ 605 million) He has had more name changes than anyone on the list, but his earnings remained strong thanks mainly to his Ciroc vodka pact with Diageo. 4) U2 ($ 675 million) The group's 360 tour concluded in 2011, raising more than $ 700 million, its inflation-adjusted tour account of more than $ 800 million is the highest in history. 3) Beyoncé ($ 685 million) Queen Bey began the newly graduated decade of Destiny’s Child, quickly establishing her business in good faith in the studio and on the road. two) Taylor Swift ($ 825 million) Not being old enough to buy a beer at the beginning of the decade, Swift became a stadium-filled superstar, and the highest paid woman of music of the 2010s. one) Dr. Dre ($ 950 million) The superproducer released an album in this decade and was barely on tour, but had the biggest commercial achievement of music: the purchase of Beats for $ 3B from Apple.