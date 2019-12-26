Donald Trump's cameo & # 39; Home Alone 2 & # 39; is cut in Canada

WENN / Instar

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation has removed the scene in which the president instructs the character Kevin McCallister of Macaulay Culkin to make more room for commercials.

Donald Trump It is so unpopular in Canada, its scene "Home Alone 2" was cut from the transmission of the festive film at Christmas.

The heads of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation decided to eliminate the cameo of the American leader in the sequel to leave more space for commercials.

The snub made the audience laugh and one turned to Twitter to comment on the lost scene, in which Trump gives Macaulay CulkinKevin McCallister addresses.

A Twitter user tweeted about Donald Trump's snub in & # 39; Home Alone 2 & # 39 ;.

"I just saw & # 39; Home Alone 2: Lost in New York & # 39; recorded by @CBC and edited the scene @realDonaldTrump. God bless us ALL!"