Discover the shameless profile of Channing Tatum in the Raya dating application following Jessie J Split

Channing's new profile allegedly "appeared for L.A. users of the app" earlier this month, not long after he and the creator of hits & # 39; Price Tag & # 39; They allegedly decided to suspend him amicably.

After ending your relationship with Jessie J, it was previously reported that Channing Tatum He wasted no time to actively try to find a new romance. The "Mike Magic"The star has allegedly joined the celebrity dating app called Raya, and now more details about his profile have found their way online.

The apparent 39-year-old becomes brazen in his profile. According to Us Weekly, Channing writes: "And yes, it used to be a stripper. I'm sorry." Also, according to reports, add a shrugged emoji at the end of your profile.

As for your profile song, opt for "Brown Sugar" for D & # 39; Angelo.

The previous report said that "Channing's new profile appeared for L.A. users of the application" earlier this month, not long after he and the hit creator "Price Tag" closed it. "It is full of sexy photos and has been very active in it, nobody can believe that it is moving so fast," the source added.

"The fans were really supporting him and Jessie as a couple, but he's certainly getting a lot of games for the dates before Christmas," the source continued. "It doesn't seem like he is taking care of a broken heart or thinking about fixing things with his ex, and it is likely that Jessie's friends have already seen the profile since the application is so popular."

The former couple separated amicably without drama. "They simply decided to separate and remain good friends," another source shared, adding that the former are still on social media.

The actor and singer of "Bang Bang" were linked for the first time since October 2018, when they were seen together for the first time. Then, the two began to share beloved photos of themselves on social networks. The relationship even inspired Jessie to write a song about Channing, which debuted at a Los Angeles concert in September.