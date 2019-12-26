Diddy goes out with his children for Christmas and makes fans happy with these photos and videos

Diddy spends time with his family and all his loved ones at Christmas. He shared some photos and videos with his children, and fans are happy to see them all together in this way.

Check out Diddy's latest Christmas posts on his social media account.

‘#Twins Merry Christmas ❤️✊🏿 LOVE 🖤 @kingcombs’, Diddy captioned one of the posts he shared on his IG account.

Tamar Braxton skipped the comments and posted this: "Merry Christmas @diddy God really loves you❤️"

A fan told Diddy: "Merry Christmas, my brother always keeps up the good work that enlightens us all."

Someone also wished the best to Diddy's family and said: & # 39; Merry Christmas The 3 Kings. I hope your family doesn't have a wonderful Christmas 🎄 👑 & # 39 ;, while another follower posted: & # 39; Merry Christmas and have a good time and enjoy it with the family and stay blessed.

A follower had an exciting idea and said: deberían You should consider having a reality show … we would be happy with a little that you will reveal. You are a big family … receive love from Kenya (East Africa) ♥ ️ ’

Another Instagram installer posted this: "Ayo @diddy tells the boy on the left that we can only handle one Diddy50 at a time."

Apart from this, Diddy shared an incredible clip of the 50th anniversary party he celebrated not long ago.

He has been flooding his social media account with all kinds of images and videos of the birthday party, and a couple of days ago, he shared another awesome clip.



