Destiny Harrison's 21-year-old family, who was killed inside her own beauty salon in Baltimore, is asking the public for help finding her killer.

While most of us continue with the happiness of celebrating the holiday season, unfortunately there are others who are dealing with the consequences of an indescribable tragedy. Destiny Harrison's family and friends are disconsolate after she was killed inside her Baltimore hair salon.

@BaltimoreSun reports that Destiny Harrison, 21, was shot dead on December 21S t inside her beauty salon located in the McElderry Park neighborhood of southeast Baltimore. Authorities say they responded to a call at the site just after 6 p.m. Once they arrived, Baltimore police officers reportedly found Harrison with gunshot wounds to the head inside the Madam D Beauty Bar. She was then rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, someone allegedly entered the room and shot Harrison several times in the head. According to reports, other people were also inside when the shooting occurred. Colonel Sheree Briscoe confirmed the initial reports of the crime, but gave no further details. However, she is asking for community support to bring the killer to justice.

Briscoe told this to local media:

“We know that there were other people present at that time, so anyone who has seen something, anything, however small, must share that information. I know there is a conversation on social networks. That is not the research conversation.

Previous court documents reveal that Harrison filed a charge of theft, robbery and assault against someone who broke into his salon on December 9.th and there are also reports that people close to her declared that she "feared for her life,quot;.

Baltimore homicide detectives are urging anyone with information about the shooting or call 410-396-2100 or leave an anonymous notice with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup. A GoFundMe page has been created for Harrison's funeral expenses and for his young daughter. You can contribute here.

