Derek Carr should take the Raiders to Las Vegas and get more credit

Derek Carr left his last game in Oakland on December 15 to boo Raiders fans and senior management uncertainty. He had failed to lead a second half score in a 20-16 loss to the Jaguars, other evidence for some that his performance level had dropped to an unacceptable level.

Carr is signed for three more years at an average annual value of $ 19.6 million, but according to reports, he may not be under the center when the Raiders debut in Las Vegas in 2020. Coach Jon Gruden is said to have a " significant disconnection "with Carr, and an off-season trade does not seem far-fetched.

"I'm getting old now. I want to let it fly,quot; Gruden told reporters recently. “I want great plays. I want excitement These bubble screens and verifications only go very far. "

However, Carr deserves much more credit than he has received. Despite its flaws, it is still the Raiders' best choice as a quarterback. He is a robust and risk-reluctant passer in a team that was plagued with dysfunctions in the position for a whole decade before recruiting him.

There is no better option available realistically in the short term.

Carr's numbers paint him as an average quarterback in the league. It occupies the fourth place in percentage of completion, 11º in percentage of interception and 20º in percentage of touchdown. He has the eighth best pin index in the league. He is tied for sixth in number of winning units of the game led.

As for the narrative that Carr is weak-minded or inadequate to handle the rigors of professional football? It makes no sense, and a toxic reminder of how players destined to paralyze physical and mental disorders in retirement are judged unfairly.

Carr broke his fibula in 2016. He often plays with broken ankles and back problems. There is little evidence to suggest that it does not fit the gross and pedestated "hardness,quot; model in the NFL.

Here's a quote from Carr for the multitude of brainworms from when he re-entered a game after a blow to the head and an unpleasant turn in the ankle last season: "As soon as it happened, you grab it because it's painful and you try to get up and it's not good, but they ran it back, so I had to prepare as fast as I could. I told the coach to hurry up and record it so I could finish with my teammates. "

Carr has also dealt with a comprehensive organizational review. He has played for three head coaches and four offensive coordinators since 2014. He has seen his best receiver, Amari Cooper, be changed to Dallas, and the team's best defender, Khalil Mack, will be sent to Chicago. He endured Antonio Brown's clown show while trying to prepare for this season.

There are reasons to believe that an offense with Carr in Las Vegas could be productive. The Raiders have the best rookie runner in the league at Josh Jacobs, an ideal complement to the passer and his unfinished receiving body. They also have a strong line.

Then, instead of fracturing that respectable and still growing attack, general manager Mike Mayock could tackle the horrendous defense or stabbing culture in his team's back.

But maybe that kind of complex improvement is beyond this franchise. Making a scapegoat to the quarterback, after all, is his traditional way of avoiding genuine introspection.