Demi Lovato gets an awesome new tattoo that means "rebirth,quot; – Check it out!

The singer has a new tattoo and has a lot of meaning for her personal experience. Demi Lovato seems to be looking for "rebirth,quot; in the new year and to remember that, he received some ink art that expresses that.

In fact, Demi has been receiving a lot of permanent body art lately, so his testimony is not a surprise.

It's awesome, he thought! The artist now has a dramatic and meaningful image of an angel that is carried by pigeons on his back, right between his shoulder blades.

The artist Alessandro Capozzi turned to social networks to share an image of the ink work, writing next to him: ‘For the incredible @ddlovato 💖 Divine Feminine ✨ Destruction Effect . We create this piece together to represent a rebirth of the spirit. The dark wings represent the bad times, her fading is how she advanced. The interior light represents the inner force necessary for change and the pigeons, when raised, symbolize the reach of a higher state of consciousness. Congratulations on your inspiring journey, Demi, honored to have represented this for you. "

A work of art so deep and inspiring that Demi will definitely treasure and show the rest of his life.

Demi, who has been on a break from social networks, pressed pause in his pause to comment below the photo: "Thank you very much,quot;, it is amazing and you are extremely talented. "

The new tattoo comes after she also received a simpler but equally significant one on her neck, a piece of writing that said "survivor."

It was performed earlier this month by the well-known celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo.

What do you think of Demi Lovato's latest ink? Are you impressed or not? What should she get after?


