Demi Lovato commemorates the return of a drug overdose with Angel Tattoo

Tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi explains that the new body art engraved on the back of the singer of & # 39; Sorry Not Sorry & # 39; It was created to & # 39; represent a revival of the spirit & # 39 ;.

Demi lovato It marked the holiday season with some new and powerful ink.

The singer collaborated with tattooist Alessandro Capozzi on Monday, December 23, to design an angel to represent his return from a drug overdose.

"We created this piece together to represent a revival of the spirit," Capozzi wrote on Instagram, along with images of the design that are engraved on Lovato's back. "The dark wings represent the bad moments, their fading is the way she advanced. The inner light represents the internal force necessary for the change and the pigeons, raising it, symbolize the reach of a higher state of consciousness (sic).

"Congratulations on your inspiring journey, Demi, honored to have represented this for you."

The work of art comes months after the success maker "Confident" celebrated a year of sobriety after his almost fatal overdose in the summer of 2018, six years after leaving his habit of substance abuse.

Earlier this month (December 2019), Lovato turned to celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo to create a neck tattoo that declared himself a "survivor." She also had the word "I" inked on her left ring finger earlier this year, joining her mantra "stay strong" on her wrists, and her statement "I am now a warrior" on her back.