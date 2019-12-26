Deepika Padukone looks red hot in a large suit for Chhapaak promotions

Red is the color of this season and doing it right is the beautiful Deepika Padukone. Leaving for the promotions of his next film, Chhapaak, Deepika today wore a large red pants suit with original sneakers.

Posing for the paparazzi, Deepika wore her brightest smile for the photos before she went dumb and climbed into a fire truck for a few more clicks. Christmas, burning and dazzling as always, finished the look with half a knot and a pair of golden earrings.

Check out the photos of the fiery Mrs. Clause who serves us some style in her last OOTD: