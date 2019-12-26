Deepika Padukone looks red hot in a large suit for Chhapaak promotions

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Red is the color of this season and doing it right is the beautiful Deepika Padukone. Leaving for the promotions of his next film, Chhapaak, Deepika today wore a large red pants suit with original sneakers.

Posing for the paparazzi, Deepika wore her brightest smile for the photos before she went dumb and climbed into a fire truck for a few more clicks. Christmas, burning and dazzling as always, finished the look with half a knot and a pair of golden earrings.

Check out the photos of the fiery Mrs. Clause who serves us some style in her last OOTD:




one/ 12

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


two/ 12

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


3/ 12

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


4 4/ 12

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


5 5/ 12

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


6 6/ 12

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


7 7/ 12

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


8/ 12

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


9 9/ 12

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


10/ 12

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


eleven/ 12

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


12/ 12

Deepika Padukone

Recommended for you

ajax-loader "class =" img-responsiveLoading the following article …

Recent Articles

Brad Pitt was the last to leave Jennifer Aniston's party for a reason that involved Angelina Jolie

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Many were surprised to discover that Brad Pitt attended the recent Christmas / holiday party of Jennifer Aniston. And things even got more interesting when...
Read more

Tottenham will withdraw Jack Clarke early from Leeds loan | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Lebanon's economic crisis worsens the plight of Syrian refugees | Lebanon News

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
Life is becoming even more difficult for Syrian refugees living in Lebanon. Winter has always taken its toll on the hundreds of thousands forced to...
Read more

Spy Racers & # 39; and playing Tony Toretto – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Offset wears Cardi B socks and dances in a Santa costume – Watch The Vid!

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Offset and Cardi B celebrated a wonderful Christmas with their little daughter, Kulture, and documented everything for their fans. That said, the rapper father...
Read more
©