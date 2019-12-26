Dane DeHaan waiting for a second child with a wife

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment
Instagram

The actor of & # 39; Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets & # 39; reveals through a social media post that his wife, Anna Wood, is pregnant with a baby that will arrive in 2020.

Actor Dane DeHaan He is ready to be a dad again.

The "Valerian and the city of a thousand planets"the wife of the star, Anna Wood, the couple's second child, a baby, is waiting.

The DeHaans and their two-year-old daughter, Bowie Rose, announced the news via Instagram on December 26 with a picture of the young man holding a monkey that said "Little Brother."

The actor captioned the publication: "DeHaan Party of Four comin & # 39; atcha in 2020".

