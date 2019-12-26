Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons returns to propose to his wife after splitting

It has been a long road to reconciliation between Imagine dragons singer Dan reynolds Y Aja Volkman, and they made it even more official.

The wife of the 32-year-old musician revealed on Instagram late Wednesday, Christmas day, that he proposed marriage again. In April 2018, Reynolds announced that he and Volkman, 39, had separated after seven years of marriage. Last January, he said the two were "rebuilding,quot; their relationship. In October, they welcomed a baby, In love, who joins his three daughters Arrow, 7 and 2 year old twins Gia Y Coconut.

"Well, the last two years have been transformative, to say the least," Volkman wrote, along with a picture of her wearing a diamond engagement ring. "I've never caused so much damage or I've been so hurt by another human in my life. It took us a long time to really see each other. We weren't reckless at all. In fact, we were so careful that we didn't." We did not do what we had to do. We do not hear who we were. We loved each other at the expense of everything. Two different backgrounds and practically two different generations. "