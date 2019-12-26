Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons returns to propose to his wife after splitting

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
It has been a long road to reconciliation between Imagine dragons singer Dan reynolds Y Aja Volkman, and they made it even more official.
The wife of the 32-year-old musician revealed on Instagram late Wednesday, Christmas day, that he proposed marriage again. In April 2018, Reynolds announced that he and Volkman, 39, had separated after seven years of marriage. Last January, he said the two were "rebuilding,quot; their relationship. In October, they welcomed a baby, In love, who joins his three daughters Arrow, 7 and 2 year old twins Gia Y Coconut.
"Well, the last two years have been transformative, to say the least," Volkman wrote, along with a picture of her wearing a diamond engagement ring. "I've never caused so much damage or I've been so hurt by another human in my life. It took us a long time to really see each other. We weren't reckless at all. In fact, we were so careful that we didn't." We did not do what we had to do. We do not hear who we were. We loved each other at the expense of everything. Two different backgrounds and practically two different generations. "
"It was a wild story that kept getting wilder as time went on," he continued. "We wrote love songs and got married. Then the children came. We were excited and motivated, and also hard on ourselves. We went through a whirlwind of successes and failures and hugged each other because it was scary. But we also suffocated. We didn't know each other. well enough to keep the strength from within. And it all began to crumble. "
She added: "The world was hard. There was so much love, but also criticism and ugliness. We weren't prepared to be disgusted or misunderstood. It hurt. We were distorted mirrors of each other. I lost the stage and he had too much. We collapsed. Our eldest daughter was suffering. Her base fell and everything she knew was destroyed. We hated each other. The night was long. 7 months. "
"Then, one night he came to my door," he wrote. "I looked shyly at everything that had happened. Endless days of hiding in my closet crying under my clothes. Deep search of the soul accompanied by the darkest thoughts that would eventually become light. He stayed there on my porch and I could all to see that my favorite person looked back at me, I understood everything, we didn't need the words, we were both forgiven … but … I wouldn't put my ring back on, even when we decided to stay together, I just couldn't go back to what we were I told him we would have to start over. He agreed. "
He said that on Christmas day, they put their children to bed and began to clean up the "disaster of the day."
"I could see he was nervous, but he didn't know why," he said. "He got on his knees and before I could open my mouth I started to cry. Loaded tears that contained almost 10 years of growth. The answer has always been yes. Even before we knew what that meant."
In the picture, Volkman wears a pear-shaped diamond ring with side stones on his middle finger instead of his ring finger. She clarified that "it just needs to be sized."