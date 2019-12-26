Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons gives wife Aja's engagement ring after a tumultuous couple of years – Read her candid letter

Imagine Dragons leader Dan Reynolds has just surprised his wife, Aja Volkman with an engagement ring this Christmas! The significant piece of jewelry was received after more than a year and a half, it almost broke!

After the tumultuous two years in their relationship that almost ended, the couple took the time to "really see each other,quot; and they definitely seem to have come to a new understanding of what their marriage means to each other.

Before they almost filed for divorce last year, they got married in 2011.

In April 2018, they almost separated forever just to reconcile in November of that same year.

Seeing how Dan surprises Aja with such an impressive engagement ring at Christmas, it is safe to say that they are now in a much better place.

He was obviously moved, going to social networks to post a photo of the gift and writing a long message next to him.

In part, she wrote: never Never in my life have I caused so much damage or been so hurt by another human. It took us a long time to really see each other. We were not reckless at all. In fact, we were so careful that we didn't do what we had to do. We do not hear who we were. We loved each other at the expense of everything. "

She continued to admit that "We didn't know each other well enough to maintain strength from within." And everything started to crumble. I told him we would have to start over. He accepted. Tonight we put our children to bed and begin to clean up the mess of the day. I could see he was nervous, but he didn't know why. He got on his knees and before he could open his mouth, I started to cry. Loaded tears that sustained almost 10 years of growth. The answer has always been yes. "



