Dan Reynolds asks his wife to marry him again after the reconciliation

The lead singer of Imagine Dragons seals his meeting with his separated wife upon kneeling and asking the big question again on Christmas holidays.

Imagine dragons& # 39; star Dan reynolds cemented his reconciliation with his wife Aja Volkman at Christmas asking him to marry him again.

The couple separated in early 2018, but decided to try their relationship again a little over a year ago, and Reynolds announced that he and his wife had officially returned to be together in January.

The year ended by proposing marriage to Aja, who is the mother of her four children, and she went to Instagram to confirm the news, revealing everything about why the couple separated in the first place.

"Well, the last two years have been transformative, to say the least," he wrote. "Never in my life have I caused so much damage or been so hurt by another human. It took us a long time to really see each other."

"We were not reckless at all. In fact, we were so careful that we did not do what we had to do. We did not hear who we were. We loved each other at the expense of everything. Two different backgrounds, and practically two different generations. It was a wild story that followed becoming more wild as time went by. "

"Then the children came. We were excited and motivated, and also hard on ourselves. We went through a whirlwind of successes and failures and hugged each other strongly because it was scary. But we also suffocated. We didn't know ourselves. Well enough as to keep the strength from within. And everything began to crumble. The world was hard. There was so much love, but also criticism and ugliness.

"We weren't prepared to be disgusted or misunderstood. It hurt. We were distorted like mirrors of each other. I lost the stage and he had too much. We collapsed."

Aja also reveals that the couple's eldest daughter was "suffering", adding: "Their base fell and everything they knew was destroyed. We hate each other."

The couple was separated for seven months until Dan appeared and asked his wife to give her marriage another chance.

"I looked shyly at everything that had happened," he recalls. "Endless days of hiding in my closet crying under my clothes. Deep search of the soul accompanied by the darkest thoughts that would eventually become light. He stayed there on my porch and all I could see was my favorite person looking at me. I understood everything. We didn't need the words. We were both forgiven … but … I wouldn't wear the ring again. "

"I told him we would have to start over. He agreed. Tonight we put our children to bed and started cleaning up the mess of the day. I could see he was nervous but didn't know why. On one knee and before he could open my mouth, I started to cry. Loaded tears that contained almost 10 years of growth. The answer has always been yes. Even before we knew what that meant. "

Reynolds and Volkman originally married in 2011. They became parents for the fourth time in October, when little Valentine was born. They are also mom and dad of the twins Gia James and Coco Rae, and Arrow Eve.