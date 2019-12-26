Damon Dash sued for $ 50 million for alleged sexual assault

Instagram

Hip-hop mogul and his girlfriend Raquel Horn are slapped with a multimillion-dollar lawsuit by a woman who claimed she was sexually attacked by the rap mogul.

Rap mogul Damon Dash 2019 is ending with a new legal problem: a major hip-hop photographer accused him of sexual assault.

Monique bunn has filed a federal $ 50 million lawsuit against Dash, his fiancee Rachel Horn, and its entertainment companies Damon Dash Studios and Poppington LLC.

In documents obtained by The Blast, his lawyer Chris Brown writes: "In April 2019, Bunn contacted Dash and Horn. Dash wanted Bunn, an existing business partner, to meet him and launch a new schedule."

He claims that Bunn was flown to Los Angeles to meet with Dash and Horn.

"At the end of the night, Dash and others took Bunn back to Dash's residence where Bunn was staying during the trip … While Bunn was at Dash's residence on April 18, 2019, late in the late, Dash sexually assaulted Bunn. While Bunn was sleeping, Dash approached Bunn and placed his hand on Bunn's breasts and hands / fingers on Bunn's buttocks. "

"Dash had no permission or consent to touch Bunn's sexual organs."

Brown also claims that Dash was naked under a dressing gown and had been "drinking alcohol and smoking pot all day."

"Upon waking up due to Dash's unauthorized contact, Bunn was able to take Dash's hands off her breasts and buttocks. Dash backed away and asked Bunn & # 39; what are you doing? & # 39; Bunn replied and told him "I'm sleeping" and "I will fight you" Dash. Dash left the room. Bunn was angry and frustrated by Dash's offensive and unwanted touch. Bunn stayed at Dash's residence and didn't sleep that night. "