Dame Dash is being sued for $ 50 million after he allegedly sexually assaulted a photographer while he slept

Well-known hip hop photographer Monique Bunn has filed a federal $ 50 million lawsuit against Dame Dash, as well as her fiance Raquel Horn and Dash entertainment companies for an alleged sexual assault that took place at her home.

Bunn claims that the alleged incident occurred in April, when Dame allegedly wanted Bunn to meet him and film a new schedule for his companies, Blast reports. She was taken by plane to Los Angeles to meet Dame and her fiancée and, according to the lawsuit, Bunn immediately began filming the material for Dash companies.

As part of the agreement, Bunn stayed with Dame and his family during his trip, according to the complaint. They told him he would be sleeping in Dame's daughter's room.

Bunn alleges that Dame Dash approached her while she slept and put her hand on her breasts and butt. The lawsuit says: "Dash had no permission or consent to touch Bunn's sexual organs. Screenplay He wore a robe and did not wear underwear. Dash had been drinking alcohol and smoking pot all day. "

She continued: “Upon waking up due to Dash's unauthorized contact, Bunn was able to take Dash's hands off her breasts and buttocks. Dash backed away and asked Bunn "what are you doing?" Bunn responded and said "I am sleeping,quot; and "I will fight you,quot; to Dash. Dash then left the room. Bunn was angry and frustrated by Dash's offensive and unwanted touch. Bunn stayed at the Dash residence and did not sleep that night.

The next day, Bunn accuses Dame of telling him that he had an agreement with WE TV to film a documentary series based on Bunn.

"The reality of the situation is that Dash did not have an agreement with WETV associated with Bunn and just wanted to keep Bunn silent about the events of April 18, 2019," the lawsuit adds.

Bunn is also accusing Dame and Horn of refusing to return personal photography equipment and hard drives that supposedly had more than 20 years of hip-hop culture photography on them.

Bunn is demanding for the return of his property and $ 50 million in damages. We will keep you informed about any updates.